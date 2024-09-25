Precision Biometric India Pvt. Ltd. Announces the Successful Launch of InnaITKey DSC Tokens at PKIA 2024

BANGALORE, India, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Precision Biometric India Pvt. Ltd. announced the launch of its latest innovation, the InnaITKey Digital Signature Certificate (DSC) tokens. The new PK110X-DSC (Biometric) and PK122X-DSC (Touch) tokens were officially unveiled during the PKIA 2024 conference in Bangalore, representing a significant advancement in digital signature technology and security.

L-R: Shri Aashish Banati, Deputy Controller (Technology), CCA, Mr. Mathew Chacko, Founder Director & CEO, Precision Group, & Shri Arvind Kumar, Controller of Certifying Authorities, unveiling the InnaITKey DSC tokens at PKIA 2024

These DSC tokens have been confirmed to meet the stringent guidelines set by the Controller of Certifying Authorities (CCA) for Digital Signature Certificates. The products have received formal approval for use from the relevant authorities. Both the PK110X-DSC and PK122X-DSC tokens were well-received by the CCA and Certifying Authorities (CAs), who commended their innovative design and compliance with the highest security standards.

Designed and manufactured domestically, the InnaITKey DSC tokens align with the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative. Notably, the tokens are free from any components sourced from countries that share borders with India. Furthermore, the devices ensure that all processed data remains strictly within Indian borders, reinforcing the security and integrity of national data.

The launch ceremony was attended by distinguished officials, including Shri Arvind Kumar, Controller of Certifying Authorities, and Shri Aashish Banati, Deputy Controller of Certifying Authorities. Shri Mathew Chacko, Founder Director and CEO of Precision Group, was also present to introduce the solution. The event was graced by an esteemed audience comprising representatives from the Office of the CCA, C-DAC, Certifying Authorities, and other prominent institutions.

In his remarks, Shri Arvind Kumar, Controller of Certifying Authorities, acknowledged the notable contributions of Precision Biometric India Pvt. Ltd. to enhancing secure digital signature solutions. Shri Aashish Banati, Deputy Controller of Certifying Authorities, acknowledged the company's adherence to regulatory frameworks and its role in strengthening the digital security ecosystem in India.

Shri Mathew Chacko, Founder Director and CEO of Precision Group, emphasized the importance of the launch, stating, "The introduction of the InnaITKey DSC tokens underscores Precision Group's commitment to advancing indigenous solutions in line with the Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision. The positive reception from the CCA and Certifying Authorities is an encouraging indicator of the future impact these tokens will have on India's digital signature landscape."

Precision Biometric India Pvt. Ltd. acknowledges the support and participation of all dignitaries, partners, and stakeholders in making the launch a resounding success. The company remains dedicated to providing secure, compliant, and innovative digital signature solutions that meet the evolving needs of businesses and government entities across the nation.

About Precision Biometric:

Precision Biometric is part of Precision Group, which is in its 29th year of operations, providing Biometric, IoT, Cloud & Systems Integration solutions, and IT Infrastructure Management Services. Headquartered in Chennai, we have offices across major metros with a 250+ location service network in India. Precision Biometric's solutions prevent impersonation and password compromise. Solution offerings include hardware and software solutions such as Single Fingerprint scanners, ABAS attendance devices, the patented & CERT-In InnaIT IdP Framework, and InnaITKey (patent pending). Precision's fingerprint scanners (UIDAI/STQC certified) and InnaITKey (FIDO2L2 Certified) tokens are widely implemented.

