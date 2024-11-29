Precision Biometric Launches InnaITKey Password Manager - Soft Token

A Revolutionary Solution for Secure Password Management

CHENNAI, India, Nov. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Precision Biometric India Pvt. Ltd., a leading innovator in identity and security solutions, proudly announces the launch of the InnaITKey Password Manager – Soft Token, an advanced mobile-app based password manager, designed to empower users with unmatched security and ease of use.

The InnaITKey Password Manager – Soft Token is a cutting-edge solution that leverages a smartphone's native biometrics and military-grade PKI encryption technology, to provide strong, secure authentication for all browser-based services, including email, banking, share trading, ticket booking, and more. Unlike traditional password managers, credentials are stored exclusively on the user's smartphone, eliminating the risks associated with cloud storage.

"With the launch of the InnaITKey Soft Token Password Manager, we are continuing our commitment to innovating in the field of identity security. As concerns around password theft and cyber-attacks continue to grow, we wanted to provide a secure yet simple-to-use solution that offers complete peace of mind to our customers. This software-based version is a great addition to the security ecosystem, enabling a wide range of users to protect their credentials effectively," said Mathew Chacko, Founder Director & CEO of Precision Group.

Key Features and Benefits

Secure Authentication : Combines smartphone's native-biometrics with PKI technology to deliver uncompromised security.

: Combines smartphone's native-biometrics with PKI technology to deliver uncompromised security. No Cloud Storage : Credentials are encrypted and stored only on the user's device, reducing vulnerability to breaches.

: Credentials are encrypted and stored only on the user's device, reducing vulnerability to breaches. Convenient and Cost-Effective : Eliminates the need for additional hardware. A year's subscription costs just what one would spend on a coffee break.

: Eliminates the need for additional hardware. A year's subscription costs just what one would spend on a coffee break. Easy Backup and Recovery : Simplifies credential management without compromising on safety.

: Simplifies credential management without compromising on safety. Flexible Access: Enables authentication using native biometrics or QR codes.

The InnaITKey Password Manager is ideal for anyone who relies on browser-based services, from casual internet users to professionals managing sensitive data online.

The InnaITKey Password Manager – Soft Token is available for purchase at www.innaitkey.com. As part of the launch promotion, users can enjoy a three-month free, full-featured trial by applying the coupon code PRL3MFRN24 during checkout.

To experience the power of secure, smartphone-based password management, users can visit www.innaitkey.com today to avail of the free trial and explore an annual subscription designed to fit their budget.

About Precision Biometric

Precision Biometric is part of Precision Group, which is in its 29th year of operations, providing Biometric, IoT, Cloud & Systems Integration solutions, and IT Infrastructure Management Services. Headquartered in Chennai, we have offices across major metros, with a 250+ location service network in India. Precision Biometric's solutions prevent impersonation and password compromise. Solution offerings include hardware and software solutions, such as Single Fingerprint scanners, ABAS attendance devices, the patented & CERT-In InnaIT IdP Framework, and InnaITKey (patent pending). Precision's fingerprint scanners (UIDAI/STQC certified) and InnaITKey (FIDO2L2 Certified) tokens are widely implemented.

