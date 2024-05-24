Precision Surveys Expands Geographic Reach with New Branch in Goa

BANGALORE, India and HYDERABAD, India , May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Precision Surveys, a leading land surveyor headquartered in Bangalore, India, is pleased to announce the opening of its new branch in Goa. This expansion marks the company's second branch opening in recent months, following the successful launch of its Hyderabad branch earlier this year.

"We are excited to bring our expertise and experience in land surveying to the vibrant state of Goa," said Mr. Ajay Venkat M.D of Precision Surveys. "We are committed to working towards becoming the best land surveyor in Goa. The opening of our new branch reflects our commitment to providing our clients with the highest quality of surveying services throughout India."

Precision Surveys offers a comprehensive range of land surveying services, including:

Topographical Survey

DGPS Survey

Photogrammetric Survey

Lidar Survey

Windfarm Survey

Quantity Surveying

Aerodrome Obstacle Survey

Cadastral Mapping

Due Diligence Survey Audits

Property Valuation Services

Marking / Staking Out Works

As-Built Plans / Measured Drawings

Geotechnical Investigation

Primary Flood Risk Assessment

The team of experienced and qualified surveyors utilizes the latest technologies and equipment to ensure accurate and efficient project completion.

On Being the best land surveyor in Hyderabad, Mr. Ajay adds, "We are confident that our new Goa branch will be a valuable asset to the local community. We will work towards proving ourselves as the best land surveyor in Goa, and look forward to partnering with businesses and individuals in Goa to meet their land surveying needs."

About Precision Surveys

Precision Surveys is a leading land surveying company with headquarters in Bangalore, India. The company also proved best Land Surveyor in Hyderabad, offers a comprehensive range of land surveying services to clients throughout India. With a commitment to quality, accuracy, and efficiency, Precision Surveys is the trusted choice for all your land surveying needs.

Contact:

Precision Surveys India Pvt Ltd

Mobile: +91 9606 030 024

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.precisionsurveys.in/