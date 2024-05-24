Precision Surveys Expands Geographic Reach with New Branch in Goa
24 May, 2024, 11:00 IST
BANGALORE, India and HYDERABAD, India , May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Precision Surveys, a leading land surveyor headquartered in Bangalore, India, is pleased to announce the opening of its new branch in Goa. This expansion marks the company's second branch opening in recent months, following the successful launch of its Hyderabad branch earlier this year.
"We are excited to bring our expertise and experience in land surveying to the vibrant state of Goa," said Mr. Ajay Venkat M.D of Precision Surveys. "We are committed to working towards becoming the best land surveyor in Goa. The opening of our new branch reflects our commitment to providing our clients with the highest quality of surveying services throughout India."
Precision Surveys offers a comprehensive range of land surveying services, including:
- Topographical Survey
- DGPS Survey
- Photogrammetric Survey
- Lidar Survey
- Windfarm Survey
- Quantity Surveying
- Aerodrome Obstacle Survey
- Cadastral Mapping
- Due Diligence Survey Audits
- Property Valuation Services
- Marking / Staking Out Works
- As-Built Plans / Measured Drawings
- Geotechnical Investigation
- Primary Flood Risk Assessment
The team of experienced and qualified surveyors utilizes the latest technologies and equipment to ensure accurate and efficient project completion.
On Being the best land surveyor in Hyderabad, Mr. Ajay adds, "We are confident that our new Goa branch will be a valuable asset to the local community. We will work towards proving ourselves as the best land surveyor in Goa, and look forward to partnering with businesses and individuals in Goa to meet their land surveying needs."
About Precision Surveys
Precision Surveys is a leading land surveying company with headquarters in Bangalore, India. The company also proved best Land Surveyor in Hyderabad, offers a comprehensive range of land surveying services to clients throughout India. With a commitment to quality, accuracy, and efficiency, Precision Surveys is the trusted choice for all your land surveying needs.
Contact:
Precision Surveys India Pvt Ltd
Mobile: +91 9606 030 024
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://www.precisionsurveys.in/
