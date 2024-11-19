Preferred Networks Chooses Digital Realty's Data Center in Japan for Scalable, Cutting-Edge AI Platform

SINGAPORE, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR), the largest global provider of cloud- and carrier-neutral data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions, today announced that Japanese artificial intelligence (AI) company Preferred Networks, Inc. (PFN) has chosen NRT12, Digital Realty's latest data center in Tokyo, Japan, to host its advanced AI computing platform.

PFN is one of Japan's most highly valued AI and deep learning companies. The company develops advanced software and hardware technologies in a vertically integrated approach, covering AI solutions, generative AI foundation models to supercomputers and chips. PFN supports corporations, research institutions, and government agencies tackle challenges in fields such as manufacturing, materials, retail, healthcare, and more.

In October, PFN unveiled its Preferred Computing Platform, a cloud service tailored for deep learning and AI workloads. The platform is powered by PFN's proprietary accelerator MN-Core™ series of processors that deliver high AI computing power and efficiency. To meet the service's demands, PFN required robust and reliable digital infrastructure.

NRT12 was selected for its advanced, flexible design and ability to provide scalable rack power capacity – up to 150 kilowatts (KW) – to support high-performance servers. Digital Realty's expertise in data center operations and direct liquid cooling also played a significant role in PFN's decision. NRT12 is operated by MC Digital Realty: A Mitsubishi Corporation and Digital Realty Company.

As a part of PlatformDIGITAL®, Digital Realty's global data center platform, MC Digital Realty offers its customers access to a global network of 300+ state-of-the-art, adaptable, and future-ready data centers and solutions. Spanning more than 50 metros across 25+ countries on six continents, this network is ideal for building next-generation AI infrastructure. This provides PFN with a data meeting place for its customers to create a dynamic ecosystem for business and data exchange, fueling their innovation and growth.

PFN has commenced development of its AI computing environment at NRT12 and plans to start full-scale operations in January 2026.

"As AI demand grows worldwide, having the right infrastructure is vital for delivering reliable AI services," said Yusuke Doi, VP of Computing Infrastructure at PFN. "Conventional data centers may not meet the rising thermal and power densities of AI chips. We're eager to leverage Digital Realty's data center platform to support our future business."

"We're thrilled that PFN has selected PlatformDIGITAL for its AI computing platform," said Serene Nah, Managing Director and Head of Asia Pacific at Digital Realty. "As Japan rapidly embraces AI, the need for swift and efficient service deployment is paramount. Digital Realty has a proven track record of supporting AI deployments around the world, and we're delighted to share our global experience and expertise to provide the advanced, AI-ready infrastructure that will enable PFN to deliver high-performance computing and energy efficiency to their clients."

About Digital Realty

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL®, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx®) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges. Digital Realty gives its customers access to the connected data communities that matter to them with a global data center footprint of 300+ facilities in 50+ metros across 25+ countries on six continents. To learn more about Digital Realty, please visit digitalrealty.com or follow us on LinkedIn and X .

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements which are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially, including the company's strategy, the Asia-Pacific market, sustainability program and goals, the role of artificial intelligence, expected growth in digital transformation, and customer demand. For a list and description of such risks and uncertainties, see the reports and other filings by the company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

