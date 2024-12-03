Preserving Heritage: Seagram's 100 Pipers' The Legacy Project Celebrates India's Calligraphy Traditions

~ Kalki Koechlin unveils the 100 Pipers Limited-Edition Packs at an evening celebrating Goodness through Art~

NEW DELHI, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Seagram's 100 Pipers celebrated the elegance of India's rich calligraphy heritage with an exclusive evening honouring the multi-year initiative, '100 Pipers The Legacy Project'. Held at the Museo Camera in Gurugram, the event brought together vibrant expressions of script, colour, and music to spotlight the beauty of the timeless tradition of Indian Calligraphy.

(L-R) Kartik Mohindra, Chief Marketing Officer, Kalki Koechlin, Jean Touboul, MD India Pernod Ricard

Launched in 2019, 100 Pipers The Legacy Project is dedicated to reviving and promoting traditional Indian artforms that are at risk of being forgotten. This initiative has previously highlighted dying art forms like hand painting, handmade textiles as well as India's forgotten music forms. This year the focus shifts to calligraphy—a once-flourishing art, central to Indian culture, which is now endangered in the digital age we live in. The project aims to spotlight calligraphy's significance and ensure that its rich legacy endures.

The evening was hosted by acclaimed actress Kalki Koechlin, who delivered a powerful poetic piece centred around the theme of 'Goodness'. Reflecting on Seagram's 100 Pipers' brand ethos, Kalki emphasized how the Legacy Project continues to champion the preservation of art and culture. As part of the program, she unveiled the six limited-edition packs for this year's initiative, each inspired by India's diverse calligraphy styles and the remarkable stories they tell.

Talking about The Legacy Project, Kalki Koechlin said, "I am deeply honoured to be a part of the Seagram's 100 Pipers Legacy Project, an initiative dedicated to rediscovering forgotten Indian artforms. It's heartening to see how Seagram's 100 Pipers, reinforces its commitment to preserving India's rich cultural heritage this year with Calligraphy taking centre stage. The intricate and meaningful art of calligraphy goes beyond beautiful writing; it has the means to showcase India's rich cultural heritage and stories for generations.

As a brand with 'Goodness' at its core, I believe 100 Pipers The Legacy Project beautifully captures this sentiment of Goodness, pride and respect for our roots, and it's inspiring to see how it celebrates diversity, wisdom, and our shared history. Each of the six limited edition packs launched look spectacular and honour the country's vast diversity and beauty."

This year's The Legacy Project celebrates the revival of Indian calligraphy, an art form historically rooted in the country's religious, literary, and cultural traditions. Through limited-edition packs, the project highlights the philosophical and cultural essence of calligraphy while promoting messages of goodness, such as environmental care, pride in regional languages, and the pitfalls of materialism. Each pack showcases the unique beauty of regional scripts—Bengali, Gurmukhi, Devanagari, Telugu, and Kannada—crafted by master calligraphers. Themes range from Rabindranath Tagore's reflections on materialism to the importance of linguistic heritage, environmental preservation, and the celebration of diversity.

"Designed in Devanagari script, the design I have done for the 100 Pipers The Legacy Project is a tribute to the importance of our mother tongue in shaping our identity. The script serves as a powerful reminder of the significance of preserving and cherishing our linguistic heritage. The design honours the beauty of the Devanagari characters while emphasizing the role language plays in preserving our culture and history. Through this limited-edition pack, I aim to celebrate the soul of India's diverse languages and remind us of the profound connection we share with our roots," said Nikheel Aphale talking about the collaboration with Seagram's 100 Pipers The Legacy Project.

Tarun Deep, shared his thoughts on his bottle design, inspired by the Gurmukhi script, "My design for the 100 Pipers The Legacy Project embodies a poem that reflects the transient nature of wealth and material riches. It serves as a reminder that we all come from nothing and will leave with nothing. The design captures the poetic essence of this message, urging us to look beyond material pursuits and appreciate the deeper, more enduring values in life. Through this work, I hope to invoke a sense of introspection and remind us all of the impermanence of worldly possessions while celebrating the richness of our shared human experience."

Attendees at the exclusive unveiling were immersed in the world of calligraphy through breathtaking art installations showcasing styles from across India. The vibrant atmosphere was elevated by live music performances, reflecting the essence of Seagram's 100 Pipers' commitment to creating experiences that inspire and uplift.

