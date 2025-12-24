Pressto India Appoints Sumant Kasliwal as Managing Director and CEO

Appointment to drive expansion of retail footprint, scale direct to consumer growth across India and solidify Pressto's leadership in the premium Clean & Care market.

MUMBAI, India, Dec. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pressto India has announced the appointment of Sumant Kasliwal as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer. The appointment comes as the company looks to expand its retail presence and strengthen its direct to consumer and omni channel capabilities across India.

Sumant will be responsible for leading Pressto's overall strategy and operations, with a focus on customer experience, national scale up, and operational discipline as the brand enters its next phase of growth.

Jayanta Banerjee, Director, Pressto India, said,

"We are delighted to welcome Sumant Kasliwal as CEO of Pressto India . His experience in building consumer brands and omni channel businesses will be valuable as we scale Pressto's footprint and capabilities across markets."

Commenting on his appointment, Sumant Kasliwal, Managing Director and CEO, Pressto India, said, "India's Clean & Care market is at an important stage of evolution. Rising consumption and increasing premiumisation are leading customers to invest more in high value garments, footwear, and accessories. However, professional care for these products remains limited and fragmented."

"Garment, footwear & bags, and accessory care is a specialised category where trust, technical expertise, and quality are critical, as customers cannot afford to take risks with products that hold both financial and personal value. Pressto has established strong credibility in this space through its long standing presence, international standards, and leadership in premium care. The company's focus going forward will be on scaling these standards consistently at a national level, supported by best practices, innovation, and category specific research and development."

Sumant noted that his immediate priorities would include improving customer convenience, turnaround times, and reach through technology, while ensuring strong unit economics and operational consistency.

"With a strong presence across key metros today, our focus will be to scale Pressto nationally and serve customers wherever they are. Over time, we also see the opportunity to extend trusted care beyond wardrobes into premium home and lifestyle categories," he said.

Pressto currently operates over 50+ stores across eight cities in India and has established itself as a leader in premium dry cleaning, shoe and bag care, repair, and restoration services. The company has launched 13 new stores this year, including expansion into Hyderabad.

Pressto operates a boutique in store cleaning model in which each garment is treated through an individual, customised process. It is the only dry cleaner in India that distils its cleaning solvent after every cycle, ensuring higher hygiene standards. Pressto offers a complete wardrobe care solution, including dry cleaning and laundry, shoe and bag care, repair and restoration, alterations, soft furnishing care, designer wear care, and an express two hour service.

Sumant Kasliwal brings over two decades of experience across consumer technology, fashion, e-commerce, retail, and digital businesses. Most recently, he served as Business Head and Senior Vice President for Private Labels (Western Wear) at Nykaa Fashion, where he led portfolio strategy, brand development, and profitability.

He is the Founder and former CEO of Twenty Dresses, a women's fashion brand acquired by Nykaa in 2019. Post acquisition, he played a key role in building Nykaa Fashion's business, including the launch of in house brands such as RSVP and NYKD, and led its offline expansion to over 150 points of sale within two years.

With this appointment, Pressto aims to strengthen its leadership team as it focuses on scaling its operations and reinforcing its position in India's premium garment and lifestyle care segment.

About Pressto India

Pressto India is a leading premium garment and lifestyle care brand, offering specialised services across dry cleaning, laundry, shoe and bag care, repair and restoration, and designer wear care. With international standards, advanced technology, and a customer first philosophy, Pressto delivers trusted, high quality care for premium wardrobes and lifestyle products across major Indian cities.

Media Contact:

Dipika Gavankar

+91-98208 23322

[email protected]

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2851444/Sumant_Kasliwal_Pressto.jpg