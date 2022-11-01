Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market - Automotive OEMs to substitute regular adhesive tapes with low-emission PSAs

PUNE, India, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Maximize Market Research has published a report on the Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market that provides a detailed analysis for the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. According to the report, the Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market was valued at USD 1.38 Billion in 2021, and it is expected to reach USD 2.34 Billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.

Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Report Scope & Research Methodology:

The research includes complete market insights for industry stakeholders, including an explanation of complex market statistics in clear terms, the history and current state of the industry, as well as estimated market size and trends. The study looks at all industry segments (Chemistry, Technology, Application, End-User, and Region), with a focus on major firms such as market leaders, followers, and new entrants. The report is an investor's guide since it provides a comprehensive picture of the competitive landscape of leading players in the Pressure Sensitive Adhesives market by goods and services, revenue, financial status, portfolio, growth strategies, and geographical presence.

Secondary research is used to identify key companies in the Pressure Sensitive Adhesives market, while primary and secondary research is used to determine their market revenues. Interviews with key opinion leaders and industry specialists such as competent front-line staff, entrepreneurs, and marketing professionals were conducted as part of primary research, while a review of annual and financial reports of prominent manufacturers was conducted as part of secondary research. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, 3M, Avery Dennison Corp., and H.B. Fuller are some of the major players in the global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives market, and the report not only represents global companies but also includes the market holdings of local players in each country. The market structure illustrated in each country, with market holdings by market leaders, followers, and local companies, provides a full insight into the research. The report covers the market's mergers and acquisitions, strategic alliances, joint ventures, and partnerships by region, investment, and strategic intent.

Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Overview:

Because of their capacity to form bonds across a variety of materials and surface types (e.g., paper, wood, metals, plastics, and ceramics), pressure-sensitive adhesives are utilized in a wide variety of applications. Common uses include pressure-sensitive labels, packaging, tapes, glue dots, note pads, post-it notes, car trim, protective films, sound/vibration reducing films, masking tapes, price marking labels, marketing materials, and skin contact applications.

Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Dynamics:

As interest in compact and unique designs intensifies, so does the need for thin and flexible screens. Flexible screens are distinguished by their intended use and function. PSAs have quickly acquired prominence in electronics for applications including shock absorption, thermal and electrical conductivity, electromagnetic shielding, and optical property. Optically clear adhesives are used as the primary material for the optical performance of the display.

Customer-oriented criteria such as stickiness, biocompatibility, and permeability for water vapor or air are the focus of self-adhesive medical product development. The user seeks highly acceptable, permeable items with outstanding skin adhesion and release properties. On the other hand, the economic aims of medical product manufacturers must be considered. An example would be an increase in machine speed and a reduction in manufacturing costs, as well as the environmental concerns related to both the product and the process.

The three domains, namely raw materials, technology, and application, serve as the foundation for adhesives for medical product development trends. The use of well-tolerated compounds with minimal allergenic potential is the most critical feature in raw materials. Also, other external variables limit the alternatives. Arguments about the use of animal-derived raw materials in the creation of pharmaceutical products are one example.

Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Regional Insights:

The Asia-Pacific region dominated the Pressure Sensitive Adhesives market in 2021, with a market share of around 40%, and is likely to retain its dominance by the end of the forecast period. The region's rapidly growing industrial sector, growing foreign investment, and rising demand for tapes and labels are all contributing to the region's prominence. China, India, Japan, and South Korea supply more than 80% of the demand for pressure-sensitive adhesives.

China is a key manufacturer of adhesive goods (tapes, labels, etc.), and the majority of its customers are concerned with product quality, vendor product selection, and reducing adhesive wastage. As a result, global corporations have taken over the Chinese market for pressure-sensitive adhesives. The same motivation drives local producers to invest in R&D to capture a significant portion of the national market.

Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Segmentation:

By Chemistry:

Acrylic

Rubber

Silica

EVA

Others

By Technology:

Water-based

Solvent-based

Hot Melt

Radiation

By Application:

Labels

Tapes

Graphics

Others

By End-User:

Packaging

Electronics

Automotive & Transportation

Medical & Healthcare

Others

Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Key Competitors:

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

3M

Avery Dennison Corp.

H.B. Fuller

Arkema Group

Sika AG

RPM International Inc.

LINTEC Corp.

Illinois Tool Works Inc.

Huntsman Corp.

DuPont

Wacker Chemie AG

Berry Global Inc.

Pidilite Industries Ltd.

Nan Pao Resins Chemical Co., Ltd.

Jowat SE

Mactac

Ashland Performance Adhesives

DELO Industrial Adhesives

General Sealants, Inc.

The DOW Chemical Company

Scapa Group PLC

Additional Companies

LG Chem

SABIC

BASF SE

Sumitomo Chemicals

