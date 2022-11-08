Prestige Group hosts The Maruti Suzuki Devils Circuit

Tie up for Chennai, Bengaluru, & Hyderabad for Season 2022-23

NEW DELHI, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Since its inception almost a decade ago, The Maruti Suzuki Devils Circuit Races by Volano Entertainment Pvt Ltd have attracted athletes and thrill-seekers alike. Proclaimed to be the Toughest Race in Asia, the winners of the Legends Cup category have been army personnel, fitness trainers, and professionals with an affinity to personal fitness.

After a 30-month gap, due to the pandemic, The Rockstar of Running Events marks its return with an 8 City rollout and looks at attracting over 50,000 devilslayers who will test themselves on a 5kms long rugged track, interspersed with 15 challenging obstacles.

And as part of this year's rollout, Prestige Group is hosting the races at their premium landbanks in Chennai, Hyderabad & Bengaluru. The Prestige Group, over the last many years, have built an impeccable track record in real estate. With successfully completed diverse projects like apartments, villas, layouts and commercial project, Prestige Group offers a high-quality end product & aim at customer delight, just like the Maruti Suzuki Devils Circuit does.

Maruti Suzuki Devils Circuit, one of the coolest concepts of running introduced to India by Volano is an unique disruptive sports property which has already initiated a revolution in the entire fitness and running category mix. Its model encourages camaraderie between runners as they tackle a running track interspersed with military-style obstacles, including high warped walls, barbed wire and ice.

In todays new post pandemic world, this concept is an even bigger draw for the organisations that are looking for opportunities of connecting and engaging with a diverse employee base. At Devils Circuit, historically over 70% of participants have come from corporate backgrounds and this season the expectation is that this number shall be surpassed. According to previous participants, at the races, everyone works towards the same goal- leaving no man behind. The organic camaraderie and team spirit that arises, sets up a perfect way to team build and create deep connections.

The Devils Circuit races in India introduced the concept of obstacle running and in the last 10 years have hosted participants from over 200 cities, and 30 countries. In fact the winner of the last Season (2019-20) in the male category, was a German from Berlin- Lucas Kempe- who holds podium finishes in almost all major obstacle races globally. For the previous season, this honour of winning the Devils Circuit went to major Sukhchain Singh from the Indian army.

Speaking at the launch of the Season 2022-23, Adnan Adeeb, Founder of the property, had this to say, "I am very emotional as we celebrate the 10th year milestone, and I wish to dedicate this coming season of the Maruti Suzuki races to the never die spirit of Indians. In the last 10 years, it has been an absolute privilege to have hosted participants from over 200 cities, and 30 countries. And now with this upcoming season, we are delighted to partner with Prestige Group for our first 3 races in South India, where we will host over 20,000 devilslayers."

A similar thought was echoed by Ms. Uzma Irfan, Director of Corporate Communications, Prestige Group, "It is always interesting to see talents put to test, the Maruti Suzuki Devil's Circuit is one such platform. We at the Prestige Group, have been collaborating year-on-year to host this event, we truly believe that it helps produce distinctive and comprehensive experiences for the participants. This is a passion project for the Prestige Group, we would like to wish Devil's Circuit team a successful season."

The concept has grown popular among fitness enthusiasts as well as corporates seeking to build a healthy team spirit. Maruti Suzuki Devils Circuit enjoys participation from individuals across a diverse age group ranging from 16 to 70 years old. Designed for those across varying fitness levels, it allows everyone to test themselves in a highly challenging environment.

With a grand prize of a brand new Maruti Suzuki swift up for grabs in both the male and female competitive participation categories, the property also offers the biggest prize in amateur sports in the country today.

Volano Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. is India 's Leading participative sports Firm headquartered in Gurgaon, Haryana. Credited with the conceptualisation and execution of some of India's biggest participative sports properties, Volano has been responsible for creating brands such as the Devils Circuit, Devils Circuit Swift Challenge, and GameOnIndia.

Co-Founded by Adnan Adeeb and Zeba Zaidi, Volano brings path-breaking and disruptive sports properties that comprise a unique amalgamation of fun and fitness for everyone. With close to 4 decades of experience between the co-founders, Volano has secured trust from brands like, Maruti Suzuki, and Apollo Healthcare, amongst others. As the first mover in the space of participative sports, Volano introduced the concept of obstacle running by establishing Devils Circuit in 2012. This was done with the vision of increasing sports participation among the masses and revolutionizing the concept of running.

