Prevest DenPro announces robust 9MFY22 results, reports PAT of Rs 9.11 Cr.

NEW DELHI, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Prevest Denpro Limited (BSE Code: 543363), a leading homegrown manufacturer of dental materials, has announced its 9 months results for Fiscal Year 2022.

Jammu based Prevest DenPro was listed on BSE SME platform in September, 2021. Established in 1999, the company has a successful track record of more than two decades in manufacturing over 100 dental products with export to more than 80 countries worldwide, which contributes 60% to the revenue.

Financial Highlights for the 9MFY2022:

Total Revenue of Rs 29.54 crore

EBITDA of Rs 12.91 crore

Profit After Tax of Rs 9.11 crore

EPS of Rs 7.59 per share

Financial Highlights for Q3FY2022:

Total Revenue of Rs 11.79 crore

EBITDA of Rs 5.26 crore

Profit After Tax of Rs 3.75 crore

EPS of Rs 3.13 per share

Commenting on the company's financial performance, Mr Atul Modi, Chairman and Managing Director of Prevest DenPro, said, "with our continuous efforts in the development of new products, aggressive marketing and brand promotion, our company continues to report strong financials with a healthy topline and bottom line.

The company has a strong network of more than 90 international dealers in more than 80 countries of Europe, South America, Middle East, Africa and Asia. We are making continuous efforts to spread our business in other countries.

The company also obtained USFDA approval for their dental cements products and expects to receive approval for a few more products very soon. The company has also received MDSAP Certification and now it can export the products to Canada and Brazil. We expect to sell our products in USA, Canada and Brazil in the near future.

The company has obtained Saudi FDA approval and has already started export to Saudi Arabia where the products have been well accepted and we aim for a sizeable business coming from Saudi Arabia.

The company has undertaken expansion or modernization of existing factory, setting up a state-of-the-art research center, diversification into manufacture of oral hygiene, oral care products and biomaterials such as bone grafting materials and membranes which will immensely contribute to the revenue of the company and enhance its market position."

About Prevest DenPro Limited

Established in 1999, Prevest DenPro Ltd was listed on BSE SME Platform in September 2021. It manufactures over 100 dental products which finds application in endodontics, prosthodontics, orthodontics, periodontics, restorative dentistry, aesthetic dentistry and for fabrication of prosthesis in dental laboratories.

The Jammu headquartered company has more than 90 international dealers spread across almost all the continents across the Globe, with its customer base in Europe, North America, South America, Africa and Asia. The company also obtained USFDA approval for its five products and is all set to enter in the markets of USA and Canada in Financial Year 2021-22.

Prevest DenPro's competitive strengths lie in wide sales and distribution network, comprehensive product portfolio of over 100 dental products, experienced management with strong domain knowledge, track record of robust financial performance, collaboration with reputed dental universities and institutions for technical knowledge & research.

