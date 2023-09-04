Pride Of Cows: Pioneering Single Origin Milk - A Delightful Fusion of Flavours

MUMBAI, India, Sept. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading the charge in innovative dairy practices, Pride Of Cows - Single Origin Milk has unwavering commitment to excellence. Each drop of Pride Of Cows milk is sourced from one farm and one breed. Pride Of Cows – A single origin milk setting a standard of excellence that remains unmatched. Thus, resulting in a product infused with a unique and alluring aroma, unparalleled nutritional excellence, and captivating flavours.

Single origin milk product from Pride Of Cows premium dairy brand

Akshali Shah, the Executive Director at Pride Of Cows, remarked, "Our journey with Single Origin Milk is a testament to our dedication to innovation, quality, and transparency. At Bhagyalakshmi Dairy farms, we meticulously cultivate a farm-to-table experience, allowing us to control every aspect of production. From cow well-being to hygiene standards, we ensure a product that's not only pure but resonates with the essence of its origin. Our cows' comfort technology, ethical farming practices, and dedication to sustainability define this remarkable endeavour."

Pride Of Cows' Single Origin Milk emerges from Bhagyalakshmi Dairy farms, where farming practices and stringent quality control meet. The holistic approach encompasses the cow's well-being, diet, and hygiene during milking and packaging, all meticulously managed to deliver an exceptional product. The farm's dedication to cow comfort, including soothing music, temperature control by fans, water sprinklers and insulated roofs, rubber mats to lie on, and superior nutrition - Total meal ratio elevates the milk's quality.

One of the most remarkable aspects of Pride Of Cows' Single Origin Milk is its traceability. Consumers can now connect with the exact source of their milk, aligning with ethical and eco-friendly dairy practices. The unique farm environment imparts distinctive qualities to the milk, ensuring a truly authentic experience for discerning consumers who seek the finest and most conscientiously produced dairy products. The expert Farm team which includes Farm managers, veterinary doctors and nutritionist are passionate about their work and truly believes in "Happy cows gives better milk"

The true essence of Single Origin Milk is embodied in its unmatched taste and consistent quality. The milking and feeding methods capture distinct flavor profiles stemming from the cow's diet, breed, and farm's location. Each bottle of Pride Of Cows' Single Origin Milk offers a unique tasting journey, inviting consumers to savor the nuances that make it truly exceptional.

Transparency is a hallmark of Pride Of Cows' Single Origin Milk. Consumers can trace their milk back to Bhagyalakshmi Dairy farm at Manchar and access detailed lineage information spanning seven generations. This commitment builds trust and provides assurance of ethical and sustainable practices throughout the production process.

Furthermore, the freshness of Pride Of Cows' Single Origin Milk is guaranteed. With a direct farm-to-table supply chain managed by dedicated delivery personnel, the milk reaches consumers at its peak freshness, preserving its natural flavors and nutritional richness, enhancing its overall quality and purity.

Sustainability is deeply ingrained in Pride Of Cows' ethos. From its origins as an R&D center fostering best milking practices, the farm has evolved into a beacon of sustainability known as the "Zero Wastage Farm." This commitment is evident through reduced waste, efficient recycling, and generating electricity from biogas to support green energy initiatives. Organic fertilizers derived from cow dung and urine contribute to a circular economy, while dairy farming workshops empower farmers to embrace sustainable practices.

Pride Of Cows' Single Origin Milk encapsulates a premium and unparalleled dairy experience, setting a new standard for excellence. Embrace the authenticity and flavors of Pride Of Cows' Single Origin Milk, savoring a product that is truly extraordinary.

About Parag Milk Foods Ltd:

Parag Milk Foods Limited, established in 1992, is the largest private dairy FMCG Company with a Pan India presence. We have our manufacturing facilities with in-house technology which are strategically located at Manchar in Maharashtra, Palamaner in Andhra Pradesh, and Sonipat in Haryana. We sell 100% cow's milk products that are healthy and nutritious. Our integrated business model and strong R&D capabilities have helped us emerge as the leader in innovation. Our dairy farm, Bhagyalaxmi Dairy Farm Limited house more than 2,500 cows, with a mechanized milking process. Under brand "Gowardhan", we offer traditional products like Ghee, Dahi, Paneer, etc. Under the brand name "Go" we offer products like Cheese, UHT Milk, Buttermilk, Lassi, Yoghurt etc.

About Pride Of Cows

"Pride Of Cows", the flagship brand of Parag Milk Foods was introduced with a proposition of Farm to Home concept targeted towards customers seeking premium quality dairy products. The Company has also ventured into the B2C segment for Whey Protein with the brand Avvatar – India's 1st 100% vegetarian whey protein, first of its kind manufactured in India. Our goal is to become the largest dairy FMCG Company that emphasizes health and nutrition to consumers through innovation.

