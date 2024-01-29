Prime Minister Narendra Modi to set vision for New India at The Times Group Global Business Summit 2024

NEW DELHI , Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 8th Edition of The Times Group Global Business Summit (GBS), one of the largest conclaves of its kind in Asia, is scheduled to take place on February 9 and 10, 2024 at Taj Palace, New Delhi – India. This year, Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi will set his vision for a New India at the summit and will be complimented by other key cabinet ministers that will underscore that goal for the country.

Deliberations will pivot on the theme of Disruption, Development, and Diversification, where global leaders from across the world, such as; Bill Winters, CEO, Standard Chartered Bank; Jennifer M. Johnson, CEO, Franklin Resources Inc; Ravi Kumar S, CEO, Cognizant; Michael Schoellhorn, CEO - Defence and Space, Airbus; Andrés de León, CEO, Hyperloop TT; Michael Spence, Economist & Nobel Laureate, and David Hanson, CEO & Co-Founder, Hanson Robotics among others, will be seen collaborating to find solutions to the most critical problems humanity is facing today.

The Times Group Global Business Summit, curated and executed by ET Edge, is a forum for global leaders to discuss current issues and map the future. This year, government leaders, opinion-makers, business magnates, corporate heads, academicians, and technocrats from across the world will gather to understand the complexities being faced globally, predict the world's trajectory, and propose practical solutions for current and future challenges.

Mr. Vineet Jain, Managing Director of The Times Group said, "In an era marked by escalating global uncertainties, we must harness the intellectual prowess of some of the best minds to collaboratively devise solutions that will help us in building a resilient world. This year's summit will once again serve as the fertile grounds on which thought-provoking discussions and exchange of ideas will contribute to resolving some of the most pressing global challenges plaguing our communities and lives."

The 2024 edition is expected to be attended by 2000+ delegates from diverse industries, sectors, and backgrounds from over 20 countries.

About The Times Group Global Business Summit

The Times Group Global Business Summit has been a distinguished platform that has welcomed eminent personalities from India and abroad, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Microsoft's Bill Gates, Airbnb's Brian Chesky, Huffington Post Media Group's Arianna Huffington, Uber's Dara Khosrowshahi, Netflix's Reed Hastings, Apple's Steve Wozniak, venture capitalist Guy Kawasaki, World Bank Group's Anshula Kant, Adani Group's Gautam Adani, Bharti Enterprises' Sunil Bharti Mittal, actor Shah Rukh Khan, and Economist and Nobel Laureate Paul Krugman, among others.

About ET Edge

ET Edge an Initiative of The Times Group is India's largest conference and thought leadership company.

Since its inception in 2015, ET Edge has been at the forefront of creating unique thought leadership initiatives with the objective to empower multiple sectors, industries, and segments by dispersing critical business knowledge through strategically developed specialised conferences and summits.

A team of young, enthusiastic, and innovative minds across multiple cities in India work together towards a common objective of curating pertinent conversations that address today's business needs.

The Times Group Global Business Summit is among ET Edge's flagship IPs, which strives to bring together visionaries and key global leaders through its enriched knowledge platforms to aid the symbiotic relationship between societies and businesses. Some of the other marque conference properties of ET Edge include (SDG) Sustainability Development Goals Summit, Supply Chain Summit, CX Summit, and Best Brands series.