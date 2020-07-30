PRINT Awards 2020 Call for Entries Announced

PRINT Awards is Open to a Global Audience for First Time in 40-Year History

AUSTIN, Texas, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PRINT, where creative people gather to inspire and build design dialogue, announced its call for entries for the PRINT Awards 2020. Formerly known as the Regional Design Awards, the PRINT Awards has a fresh focus on global inclusion, new exclusive categories spotlighting design activism and the latest creative technology, and it continues to highlight talented student work.

In 1980, PRINT's Regional Design Awards competition was launched to show that outstanding design wasn't limited to New York City and could be found throughout every region of the United States. Now, 40 years later, this prestigious awards program moves to recognize and celebrate outstanding design domestically and, for the first time, abroad.

Over the course of its 40-year history, the awards have been judged by design leaders in the U.S. This year's exceptional jury continues to feature leading U.S. voices while adding the same level of expertise from judges located around the world. The PRINT Awards 2020 jury is comprised of 21 members bringing a variety of insights and perspectives from many cultures. Judges work in teams aligned with their areas of expertise to evaluate specific categories, including illustration and type design, editorial, branding and photography, data visualization and motion design, and more. A full list of categories is available here.

This year, the PRINT Awards also launches a completely new category: PRINT Citizen Design Award. Designers have always been at the forefront of critical thinking around issues of social justice, community intervention, sustainability and human rights across issues and borders. This award, inspired by the dedication of designers to address vital causes this year, was added to recognize this work and celebrate design activism. To ensure that everyone is able to enter, this category has no entry fee nor any limit to the number of entries that can be submitted.

The PRINT Awards 2020 program is presented by Adobe Dimension. Inspired by the innovation and authenticity that the PRINT Awards represents, Adobe is proud to be the inaugural sponsor of this competition. Adobe believes that everyone has a story to tell and knows that it is ever more important to create a sense of community and shared wellbeing while amplifying positivity and celebrating creativity. To that end, the new Adobe Dimension Design Award will encourage entrants to create a unique piece of design in the form of a poster, web banner or marketing piece for print, web or digital channels using Creative Cloud software, Adobe Dimension and 3D.

Winning entries in the PRINT Awards will be selected based on originality, innovation, execution and permanence, while the Citizen Design category will be based on originality, clarity, execution and impact. The PRINT Awards 2020 Best of Show, Agency of the Year, Editor's Choice, Citizen Design Award, Adobe Dimension Design Award and first-, second- and third-place winners in all categories will be featured on PRINTmag.com and receive custom trophies for top winners or a certificate created by Debbie Millman.

The PRINT Awards call-for-entry period runs from July 30 to Oct. 16, 2020, with escalating pricing across four entry periods. Student fees are capped for the entire entry period and entries to the Citizen Design Award and Adobe Dimension Design Award are free. Interested designers can learn more and submit entries at www.printawards.co.

PRINT (founded 1940) is where creative people gather to inspire and build design dialogue. Perpetually curious about everything design, we report on, curate and celebrate visual culture, the makers of that culture and the expression of graphic design in all its forms and mediums. In late 2019, the PRINT brand and Printmag.com were acquired by PRINT Holdings LLC, comprised of industry veterans Debbie Millman (Design Matters), Steven Heller (The Daily Heller), Andrew Gibbs (Dieline), Jessica Deseo (Dieline), Deb Aldrich (D'NA Company) and Laura Des Enfants (D'NA Company).

