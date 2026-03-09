MUMBAI, India, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prismforce, an AI-powered Talent Supply Chain platform, today announced a new agent-based talent supply chain solution built on the ServiceNow AI Platform, enabling enterprises to execute skill-based workforce decisions by embedding domain-specific, fit-for-purpose agentic AI directly into ServiceNow workflows.

Prismforce Announces Agent-Based Talent Supply Chain Solution Built on the ServiceNow AI Platform

This collaboration brings Prismforce's domain-specific talent supply chain intelligence into ServiceNow, enabling enterprises to improve employee experience while driving higher utilization, faster time to fulfill, and greater internal fulfillment.

As a ServiceNow Build Partner, Prismforce has developed applications on the ServiceNow Store that embed AI agents directly into ServiceNow HR Service Delivery (HRSD), Talent Development, and Talent Acquisition dashboards. This solution is available on the ServiceNow Store. By extending the ServiceNow AI Platform with Prismforce's domain-specific AI, enterprises can execute workforce decisions directly within their existing ServiceNow environment—without introducing new tools, interfaces, or data movement outside the platform.

Agentic Workforce Capabilities, Built Natively on ServiceNow



Prismforce embeds a suite of domain-specific AI agents within the ServiceNow AI Platform to extend end-to-end, skill-based workforce execution.

These capabilities include continuous skill profiling and data enrichment, agentic demand creation and prioritization, proactive bench redeployment and rotation planning, AI-driven recruitment and screening, candidate preparation and learning copilots, and near-term forecasting and fulfillment planning.

As enterprises move toward skill-based operating models, many continue to rely on workforce systems that function primarily as systems of record rather than systems of action, limiting their ability to respond to workforce demand in real time.

This integration addresses that gap by enabling real-time workforce execution—including skill inference, talent-to-demand matching, proactive redeployment, and agentic hiring, staffing, reskilling, and workforce planning—directly within ServiceNow. The result is a shift from manual coordination to scalable, agent-driven execution.

"This partnership reflects a shared vision to help enterprises accelerate business transformation through real-time workforce execution," said Somnath Chatterjee, Founder & CEO, Prismforce. "Prismforce's expertise in agentic intelligence turns skills and demand into execution. Together with ServiceNow, we enable organizations to move beyond static workforce systems and embed intelligent decision-making directly into the workflows where work happens—at speed, with precision, and at scale. At its core, this collaboration is about enabling human–AI collaboration—helping enterprises build skill-first organizations ready for the future of work."

The ServiceNow Partner Program rewards partners for their broad expertise and experience to drive opportunities, reach new markets, and deliver transformative outcomes for joint customers across the enterprise. As a Build partner, Prismforce develops and distributes applications on the ServiceNow AI Platform, including tailored configurations and seamless integrations to enhance platform capabilities.

About Prismforce



Prismforce is an AI-powered SaaS platform that began with a focus on IT services firms, helping them transform their talent supply chain. Its cloud-native suite unifies skill intelligence, talent marketplace, staffing, skilling, demand forecasting, and hiring. This enables enterprises to plan, staff, and deliver projects faster while unlocking richer career paths for their people. The platform helps drive both business performance and employee engagement by making talent operations smarter and more efficient.

Backed by Sequoia Capital, Prismforce has a global presence with a team of 200+ experts. It currently serves over 700,000 global users across 30+ leading IT services and tech companies worldwide. The company is expanding its capabilities into adjacent sectors as enterprise needs to evolve in an AI-first era.

