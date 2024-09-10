project44 Opens New Office in Bengaluru, India

project44 expands its Centers of Excellence to support company growth

CHICAGO, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, project44, the leader in supply chain visibility and the only High-Velocity Supply Chain platform, announced the opening of an office to support its growing team in India. The new space, located in the Zonasha IT building in Bengaluru, is 45,000 square feet and can accommodate up to 300 employees. The location will help with project44's global expansion.

Over the last several years, project44 has grown its team in India as the company has expanded worldwide. Team members in India work across functions, including engineering, professional services, customer success, customer support, finance, global operations, information technology, marketing, people, product and sales. The new office will allow for better collaboration and gives the team a distinct project44 space, in line with the company's offices in other global locations. project44's Centers of Excellence are its marquee locations, where team members work on solving the supply chain's biggest challenges.

To mark the grand opening in the heart of India's tech hub, project44 executives, including Founder & CEO Jett McCandless, President & Chief Operating Officer Vivek Kundra, and Chief Financial Officer Tim MacCarrick, joined the team for a ribbon cutting and celebration.

"With our Bengaluru office, project44 can tap into the rich talent pool of IT professionals and the region's thriving tech ecosystem," said McCandless. "Our team members in India are instrumental in our success, and we're happy to come together to celebrate this milestone."

About project44

project44 is on a mission to make supply chains work. Movement by project44, the only High-Velocity Supply Chain Platform, enables shippers, LSPs and carriers across the globe to reduce costs, optimize operations, deliver an exceptional customer experience and drive greater resiliency and sustainability. Having built the industry's largest and most connected ecosystem, project44 provides visibility into over 1 billion shipments annually for over 1,000 of the world's leading brands within manufacturing, automotive, retail, life sciences, food & beverage, CPG, and oil, chemical & gas.

project44's commitment to excellence was recognized across organizations and awards including being named the Leader in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant and as the "Customer's Choice" in Gartner's 2023 Voice of the Customer report, a 13-time leader on G2's Supply Chain Visibility Grid, Google Cloud Partner of the Year, and SAP Pinnacle Award winner. project44 is headquartered in Chicago with a diverse team spanning offices around the globe including Amsterdam, Bengaluru, Kraków, Shanghai and Tokyo. Learn more at project44.com.

