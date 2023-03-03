Promoting Scientific Temper Among Students: NMIMS Sunandan Divatia School of Science Celebrates National Science Day 2023

MUMBAI, India, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SVKM's NMIMS Sunandan Divatia School of Science celebrated National Science Day 2023 with the theme of 'Global Science for Global Well-Being.' The event was held on 28th February 2023, and it aimed to promote scientific temper among students and inspire them to pursue scientific careers.

National Science Day is celebrated in India every year on this day as a tribute to Nobel Laureate physicist, Sir C.V. Raman, and to mark his discovery of 'Raman Effect'.

The keynote address was delivered by Guest Speaker, Dr. Kalpana Joshi, Principal Consultant in the Discovery Engine and Cell Biology department at Cipla Limited. She spoke on the topic, Discovery and development of New Drugs: A real-time experience. Her talk was informative and engaging, and it gave the students a glimpse into the exciting world of drug development.

Speaking on the latest trends in drug discovery, Dr. Kalpana Joshi, revealed, "Drug discovery is moving from generalisation to personalization and we can witness this in the approach taken by pharma companies. That will be the future."

In the week-long National Science day celebration, there were several events that included exciting and engaging events like 'Quizzical Play' and 'Eye-Spy Einstein'. While the former event, with the tagline, Dimaag ki batti jala de!', included MCQs, Emoti-kaun, and KBC rounds, the latter involved forming small groups, where one player from each team was given a STEM-related Guess Word and they had to make their team guess the word without using the 'taboo words'.

In continuation with National Science day celebrations, the school also conducted their popular annual science outreach program - 'Open Day' on 24-25th Feb 2023, wherein 220+ students from various colleges across Mumbai accompanied their faculty, visited SDSOS labs, and learned about the various high-end types of equipment and techniques used in research. The open-day event was well appreciated by these external students and their faculties.

On 28th Feb the actual day for National Science day, the main event of the day was 'Creative Minds', where students were given the opportunity to showcase their creativity and scientific skills. The event saw a wide range of exhibits. Some of them included posters, titled, Hydroponics, Mental Well-being in the Pandemic, Who is Accountable for COVID, and other thought-provoking posters, paintings, 3-D models, and collages. The entire National Science day was partly sponsored by NMIMS and other co-sponsors that included Himedia, Genetix Biotech Asia, Hitech lab solutions, AllianzBio, miBiome therapeutics, Lab A to Z along with gifting partner EDWISE.

Speaking about the event and thanking everyone present, Dr. Purvi Bhatt, In-charge Dean, NMIMS School of Science, said, "National Science Day is an important event for us, and we are delighted to have celebrated it with such enthusiasm. We hope that this event has inspired our students to pursue careers in science and has helped them understand the importance of science in our lives."

The National Science Day 2023 at NMIMS Sunandan Divatia School of Science was a great success, and it demonstrated the importance of promoting scientific temper among students. The event was a vindication of the school's commitment to nurturing scientific talent and creating an ecosystem that promotes innovation and discovery.

About School

To address a greater need for flexibility in scientific thought as well as create an interdisciplinary platform to solve critical needs of society, Sunandan Divatia School of Science was established in 2007. The institution lays emphasis on academic excellence combined with industry-oriented training and the programs offered place research at the core. Admissions for 2023 are open for various B.sc and Msc. Programs offered by the school in the fields of Psychology, Animation & VFX, Biomedical Science, Biological Science, Chemistry, and Physiotherapy.

