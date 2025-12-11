ProPharma Expands Operations with New Office in Hyderabad

Modern workspace supports continued growth and innovation

RALEIGH, N.C., Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ProPharma, the leading global provider of regulatory, clinical, and compliance services for the life sciences industry and a portfolio company of Odyssey Investment Partners, today announced the official inauguration of its new office in Hyderabad, India, on November 17, 2025.

Strategically located in Mindspace, at the heart of Hyderabad's technology corridor (HITEC City/Madhapur), the new office places ProPharma among the world's leading Global Capability Centers (GCCs) in the pharmaceutical industry. Mindspace is also the first commercial business park in Hyderabad to receive a Gold rating from the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC). The prominent placement of the ProPharma logo atop the building underscores the company's growing presence and brand visibility in India.

The expansion supports ProPharma's continued growth trajectory by providing capacity for additional team members across multiple service lines and creating a modern, collaborative environment designed to inspire innovation and connection. More than 70 employees participated in the inaugural celebration.

"This milestone represents an important step forward in ProPharma's global expansion," said Jason DeGoes, President, ProPharma. "Our new Hyderabad office strengthens our ability to deliver high-quality, integrated solutions for our clients around the world and reflects our commitment to building an exceptional environment for our teams."

"We're proud to establish a world-class workspace in Hyderabad—one designed to foster creativity, efficiency, and collaboration," added Pavan Hemadri, Director of Business Operations, ProPharma. "This move enhances our ability to attract top local talent and better serve our clients across regulatory, clinical, and compliance domains."

The new state-of-the-art facility features open, collaborative workspaces aligned with ProPharma's global culture of innovation and operational excellence. It also underscores ProPharma's long-term investment in India as a key hub supporting its worldwide operations.

About ProPharma

For the last 25 years, ProPharma has improved the health and wellness of patients by providing advice and expertise that empowers biotech, med device, and pharmaceutical organizations of all sizes to confidently advance scientific breakthroughs and introduce new therapies. With deep domain expertise in regulatory sciences, clinical research solutions, quality and compliance, pharmacovigilance, medical information, FSP solutions, and digital transformation, ProPharma offers an end-to-end suite of fully customizable consulting solutions that de-risk and accelerate our partners' most high-profile drug and device programs. For more information about ProPharma, please visit propharmagroup.com.

About Odyssey Investment Partners

Odyssey Investment Partners is a leading private equity investment firm with more than a 25-year history of partnering with skilled managers to transform middle-market companies into more efficient and diversified businesses with strong growth profiles. Odyssey makes majority-controlled investments in industries with a long-term positive outlook and favorable secular trends. For further information about Odyssey, please visit odysseyinvestment.com.

