Protean and Yappes Partner to Deliver Enterprise-Grade API Lifecycle Management on Protean Cloud

MUMBAI, India, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Protean eGov Technologies Limited, a pioneer in building population-scale digital infrastructure and trusted digital ecosystems, today announced a strategic partnership with Yappes Technologies Private Limited, a leading provider of unified API lifecycle management solutions.

Protean Cloud partners with Yappes

Unveiled at the Global Fintech Festival (GFF) 2025 in Mumbai, this partnership marks another milestone in Protean's mission to strengthen India's sovereign, compliant, and scalable digital infrastructure. Through this collaboration, Protean Cloud customers can now access enterprise-grade API lifecycle management capabilities — enabling faster innovation, stronger security, and simplified compliance for regulated sectors such as BFSI, Government, and FinTech.

"At Yappes, our mission is to enable organizations to run secure, resilient, and compliant API ecosystems," said Rajagopal Somasundaram, Co-Founder & CTO, Yappes Technologies. "Unveiling this partnership at the Global Fintech Festival 2025 reflects our shared vision with Protean to empower enterprises to innovate faster, comply seamlessly, and operate at population scale."

"Protean Cloud has been built as a sovereign and trusted infrastructure to meet regulatory and enterprise needs," said Rakesh Dosi, Chief Business Offcier, Protean eGov Technologies ltd. "By announcing this collaboration at GFF 2025, we are demonstrating our commitment to strengthening India's digital public infrastructure and ensuring that customers gain direct access to world-class API lifecycle management on Protean Cloud."

Enabling Secure and Scalable API-Led Transformation

APIs form the backbone of modern digital ecosystems, powering financial services, governance platforms, and enterprise innovation. However, the proliferation of unmanaged APIs often results in security vulnerabilities, compliance challenges, and operational inefficiencies. By integrating the Yappes API Management Platform natively within Protean Cloud, enterprises gain a unified, end-to-end solution for API design, deployment, security, monitoring, and monetization — all within Protean's sovereign and regulator-aligned infrastructure. This partnership directly addresses the evolving needs of regulated entities, ensuring that their digital services are built, governed, and scaled securely within India's data boundaries.

Key Benefits for Protean Cloud Customers

Comprehensive API Lifecycle Management – Centralized platform for API creation, deployment, governance, and retirement.

– Centralized platform for API creation, deployment, governance, and retirement. Regulatory Alignment – Pre-configured controls aligned with RBI, SEBI, IRDAI, and global compliance standards.

– Pre-configured controls aligned with RBI, SEBI, IRDAI, and global compliance standards. Trusted Security – Multi-layer protection with advanced authentication, encryption, throttling, and observability.

– Multi-layer protection with advanced authentication, encryption, throttling, and observability. Developer Productivity – Private API marketplace and tools for faster onboarding, testing, and integration.

– Private API marketplace and tools for faster onboarding, testing, and integration. Scalability & Resilience – Proven infrastructure designed for high-volume, mission-critical digital services.

With this collaboration, FinTechs and regulated enterprises can now leverage Protean Cloud for:

Faster Onboarding : Secure sandboxed environments, auto-generated APIs, and simplified partner integrations.

: Secure sandboxed environments, auto-generated APIs, and simplified partner integrations. Enhanced Security : Zero-trust enforcement, encryption, RBAC, and API-level observability.

: Zero-trust enforcement, encryption, RBAC, and API-level observability. Simplified Governance : Policy-driven controls, audit trails, and regulator-ready compliance.

: Policy-driven controls, audit trails, and regulator-ready compliance. Revenue Enablement : Built-in tools for API monetization, analytics, and private marketplace publishing.

: Built-in tools for API monetization, analytics, and private marketplace publishing. Operational Confidence: SLA-backed infrastructure with geographic redundancy and low-latency performance.

Use cases span payments, account aggregation, digital lending, KYC onboarding, and embedded finance, enabling faster partner go-lives, cleaner integrations, and regulator-ready infrastructure.

About Protean eGov Technologies Limited

Protean eGov Technologies Limited is a leading provider of population-scale digital public infrastructure and cloud services, enabling secure, compliant, and resilient platforms for governments, regulators, and enterprises. With a focus on innovation, sovereignty, and trust, Protean empowers organizations to accelerate digital transformation and deliver citizen- and customer-centric services at scale. For more information visit: proteantech.in

About Yappes Technologies Private Limited

Yappes is a modern b2b technology platform for API lifecycle management that enables enterprises to efficiently build, manage, secure, and monetize APIs. Trusted across industries including banking, fintech, insurance, healthcare, logistics, and travel; and Governments. Yappes delivers a seamless API ecosystem with enterprise-grade security, scalability, and compliance. Established in 2016, Yappes continues to lead digital transformation with its API-first approach. For more information visit: yappes.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2827452/Protean_Yappes.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2624997/Protean_Logo.jpg