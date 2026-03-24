ETBrandEquity.com and Protean eGov Technologies recognise trailblazers driving digital public infrastructure (DPI), embedded finance, and regulatory innovation across India's financial sector

NEW DELHI, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ETBrandEquity.com, in partnership with Protean eGov Technologies, has officially announced the winners of the inaugural Protean Digital Disruptors 2026. The initiative recognises the trailblazing leaders who are architecting India's next-generation financial landscape through DPI, embedded finance, and regulatory innovation, redefining what it means to build at the intersection of trust, scale, and technology.

Protean ‘Digital Disruptors 2026’ honours visionary leaders redefining India’s financial ecosystem

As India's financial sector enters a transformative phase anchored in scale, trust, and inclusion, these Digital Disruptors are moving decisively beyond incremental digitisation. They are building resilient, technology-led systems that serve as the backbone of the nation's economic growth—connecting underserved citizens to formal financial services, enabling frictionless payment infrastructure, and embedding compliance into digital architecture at a population scale.

The evaluation process was conducted by a distinguished jury of industry veterans, including senior leaders from Bandhan Bank, India Post Payments Bank, IndusInd Bank, DCB Bank, EY, and Protean eGov Technologies.

Nominees were rigorously assessed against four core criteria: demonstrable impact on end-users and the broader economy; scalability of digital architecture; depth of innovation relative to existing industry benchmarks; and measurable contribution to strengthening India's digital financial infrastructure.

The 2026 cohort of disruptors features executives from India's leading banking, insurance, and fintech institutions who have successfully modernised legacy frameworks, enabled secure digital identities, and built platforms that support the country's broader financial inclusion agenda.

Notable winners across categories include:

Banking & Fintech: Anurag Chottani (Bajaj Finance), Sameer Shetty (Axis Bank), Neeraj Singh (Groww), Rahul Chari (PhonePe), and Ramesh Lakshminarayanan (HDFC Bank).

Insurance: Pradeep Pandey (LIC), Ganessan Soundiram (ICICI Prudential Life), Girish Nayak (ICICI Lombard), and Vishal Bhatia (SBI Life).

Digital Transformation: Senior leaders from Bank of Maharashtra, Tata Capital, Federal Bank, and Digit Insurance were also honoured for their pivotal roles in driving systemic change across India's financial services landscape.

"At Protean, we are evolving into an AI-first organisation, focused on enabling population-scale digital systems. The Protean Digital Disruptors Awards recognise leaders who are architecting the next phase of India's digital economy, where scale, trust, and innovation come together to drive systemic impact," said Rakesh Dosi, Chief Business & Product Officer, Protean eGov Technologies.

The Protean Digital Disruptors 2026 initiative reflects a broader shift underway in India's financial ecosystem—from managing IT departments to architecting future-ready platforms. By integrating artificial intelligence with DPI, these leaders are creating a more adaptive and intelligent financial environment. Their work is directly contributing to the democratisation of financial access for over a billion Indians, bridging the gap between urban sophistication and rural financial inclusion, and ensuring that India's digital dividend is shared equitably across its diverse population.

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