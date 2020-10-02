PSI and SQA's Skills for English™ is now a UKVI-approved Secure English Language Test

LONDON, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PSI Services (PSI), a global provider of assessment services, leading-edge technology, and talent management solutions and the Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA), Scotland's national awarding and accreditation body, today announced that their Skills for English™ language test is now a UKVI-approved Secure English Language Test (SELT).

The approval follows PSI reaching a commercial arrangement with the UK Home Office last year to deliver the SELT for overseas UK visa applicants. Beginning October 12 in China and the rest of the world (outside the UK) later in 2020, applicants will have access to PSI's fully computer-based testing experience via its global test center network.

Janet Garcia, Executive Vice President of PSI's Global Credentialing Division, commented, "This is a major milestone for our Skills for English™ brand which we created jointly with SQA. The UKVI-approval is widely acknowledged as the hallmark of an effective, high-quality qualification, and we are thrilled now to be able offer a Skills for English (UKVI) test."

John McMorris, Director of Business Development at SQA added, "This approval is the culmination of an intense period of work between ourselves and PSI to create a qualification that can service the needs of those seeking to work, study, or settle in English-speaking countries. Having a UKVI-approved SELT is a major achievement, and we will be working hard to build out the Skills for English brand for a range of other purposes."

The approval of Skills for English as a UKVI Secure English Language Test means that it can be used for all types of visa applications where evidence of English Language proficiency is required. PSI and SQA believe the simplicity of the candidate's journey – from booking an assessment, to the test session itself, through to the delivery of results, coupled with wide availability of test locations and dates – will ensure its popularity with test-takers.

Timing for the launch of the new test has inevitably been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and will be phased with bookings for test sessions available first in China and Hong Kong, with tests in an additional 120 countries following a month later. All our SELT centers strictly adhere to the latest safety procedures with regard to COVID-19 based on various international, state, and local orders and guidelines as well as CDC and WHO recommendations.

The delivery of this program will further reinforce PSI's presence in the global secure testing market, which comprises over 2,000 plus testing locations spanning 160 countries through which it delivers some 15 million assessments per year.

About PSI

PSI Services LLC (PSI) is a global workforce solutions provider that designs robust solutions for our clients by blending best-in-class assessment content, leading-edge technology, and deep consulting expertise across the entire career life cycle. PSI has over 70 years of experience providing worldwide testing solutions to a wide variety of customers across public and private sector industries, ranging from small businesses to global enterprises, leading academic institutions, and government organizations.

PSI offers a comprehensive solutions approach from test development to delivery and results processing, including pre-hire employment selection, managerial assessments, licensing and certification tests, distance learning testing, and other specialized services. Through our work with over 2,000 experts across 160 countries, PSI exists to empower people in their careers and drive organizational success. For more information, visit psionline.com.

About the Scottish Qualifications Authority

The Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) is Scotland's national awarding and accreditation body. It is responsible for developing, delivering, and accrediting qualifications, courses, and assessments undertaken by thousands of candidates in schools, colleges, training providers, and the workplace every year. SQA qualifications are delivered by thousands of teaching and training professionals in Scotland throughout the UK and around the world. SQA is instrumental in setting and maintaining robust national standards that ensure its courses, qualifications, and awards are recognized by colleges, universities, and industry, enabling learners and businesses alike to realize their potential and achieve their ambitions.

SQA works with around 15,000 teaching professionals and industry specialists, who support its awarding operations annually, ensuring SQA qualifications accurately reflect learners' knowledge and skills and provide routes to jobs or further study. SQA also awards a range of other qualifications, including customized awards, to meet the needs of individual companies and organizations. They provide advice, support, and services, such as expertise in assessment, that enable organizations to meet a range of educational, development, and regulatory requirements.

Based in Scotland, SQA works throughout the UK and internationally. SQA takes great pride in offering exceptional customer service, which is acknowledged by government organizations, universities, businesses, and individuals around the world.

