PT Mowilex Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Its Industry-leading Premium Paints and Coatings and for Its Market-leading Position

PT Mowilex expands beyond its high-viscosity paints to high-quality ready-to-use paints, sustaining its credibility with applicators and homeowners and remaining competitive in the market.

SAN ANTONIO, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan recently assessed the paints and coatings industry and, based on its findings, recognizes PT Mowilex with the 2024 Indonesian Company of the Year Award. The company is an industry-leading premium paints and coatings producer that is revolutionizing industry practices and standards with an unwavering commitment to sustainability. PT Mowilex is the first carbon-neutral paints and coatings company and a pioneer in eco-friendly products, introducing the first water-based paints to the market. The company sets consistent precedents for sustainable practices within the industry, notably producing paints free from toxic substances or any other harmful materials, such a mercury, and using organic dyes as a safer alternative for lead. PT Mowilex is the first company to establish voluntary volatile organic compound (VOC) labeling standards based on the South Coast Air Quality Management District guidelines, which are the most stringent air quality regulations in the United States.

PT Mowilex explores new technologies to elevate the industry’s product offerings, creating a tangible impact and delivering substantial customer benefits, from better indoor air quality to outstanding coating performance.

PT Mowilex maintains an ultra-low VOC or zero VOC standard across all its products, minimizing harmful emissions and ensuring healthy indoor air quality. The company diligently measures the VOC content of its products, employing several approaches, including independent lab tests. Furthermore, PT Mowilex prioritizes quality and environmental responsibility in its products. The company offers high-grade exterior acrylic paint with an unprecedented 18-year warranty in the Indonesian market, promoting prolonged building protection and minimizing homeowners' and developers' carbon footprint. In 2023, PT Mowilex introduced an innovative bio-based paint, NaturalleTM, which replaces petroleum-based resin with agricultural oils, eliminating formaldehyde emissions from building coatings and reducing indoor air toxicity. Additionally, the company launched Recycled Paint, developed by repurposing materials from returned paint such as titanium dioxide, which are typically energy-intensive to manufacture. Formulated with 40% premium recycled paint, the new product facilitates a 60% reduction in carbon footprint compared to similar quality paint products.

Mahendra Chahar, Principal Consultant at Frost & Sullivan, observed, "PT Mowilex's unwavering dedication spearheads advancements in eco-friendly products and resource-efficient operations. By emphasizing innovation and ethical best practices and demonstrating its long-term economic benefits, it is paving the way for other stakeholders in the sector to embrace sustainability."

Niko Safavi, CEO PT Mowilex said, "We have a straightforward vision at Mowilex: to become the most trusted paint brand in our market. Trust is a pivotal element that influences every aspect of our operations and planning, encompassing product safety, environmental responsibility, quality, employee engagement, financial integrity, and compliance. We are incredibly proud that Frost & Sullivan has recognized our efforts, affirming the trust our shareholders and customers place in us, even in a competitive field filled with very strong domestic and multinational players."

PT Mowilex explores new technologies to elevate the industry's product offerings, creating a tangible impact and delivering substantial customer benefits, from better indoor air quality to outstanding coating performance. The company continually enhances its operations and maximizes resources to minimize its environmental footprint. Moreover, the company enhances the customer experience, fostering enduring relationships with its loyal customer base, improving operational efficiency, and ensuring faster product delivery, consistent product availability, and competitive pricing. With the growing demand for mid-tier paints over premium paints in Indonesia, the company demonstrates agility to adapt and capture market share based on the increase in overall paint quality.

"As a pioneer in eco-friendly paints and coatings, and as a certified carbon neutral company, PT Mowilex leads the industry's transition to environmentally centered and socially responsible practices. Its employee focus, sound financial strategies, and marketplace expansion have significantly contributed to the company's growth and healthy profit margin," added Rubini Kamal, Best Practices Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year Award to the organization that demonstrates excellence, in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies and the resulting leadership, in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About PT Mowilex

PT Mowilex Indonesia (Mowilex), a subsidiary of Asia Coatings Enterprises, Pte. Ltd., is a leading producer of premium paints and coatings. Since launching the first Indonesian-made, water-based paints in 1970, the company has expanded its commitment to environmental ethics, equality, community and innovation. PT Mowilex is Indonesia's only certified carbon neutral manufacturer, producing zero and low VOC paints in modern colours, and the company regularly wins awards for its corporate social responsibility and sustainability efforts.

[email protected]

