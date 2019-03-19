Puravankara Adjudged as the 'Favourite Real Estate Developer' for South Zone at CNBC-Awaaz People's Choice Awards 2018-19 for Real Estate

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/837876/Puravankara_CNBC_Award.jpg )

Mr. Ashish R. Puravankara, Managing Director, Puravankara Ltd. said, "The award truly reiterates the people's trust and confidence in us over the last four decades. It is quite heartening to see this tremendous response from Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Coimbatore, Cochin, and Mangalore where we have a strong presence. The People's Choice Awards gives us that additional reminder that our work for customer delight is never complete but adds more vigour to our customer-first approach - from the initial interaction of the actual purchase to handing over the product and the entire relationship in between."

CNBC-AWAAZ Real Estate Awards recognises those projects that have been creating a mark for themselves. For the 13th year in a row, these awards have put the spotlight on the builders, architects who are working tirelessly to bring these projects to fruition. The chief guest at the ceremony included Shri. Banwarilal Purohit - Hon'ble Governor of Tamil Nadu. Other honourable jury members were Mr. Keki Mistry - Vice Chairman & CEO - HDFC Ltd., Mr. Sunil Rohokale - CEO & Managing Director - ASK Group, Mr. Gulam Zia - Executive Director at Knight Frank, Mr. Anuj Puri - Chairman - ANAROCK Property Consultants Pvt. Ltd., Mr. Anil Harish - Partner - D. M. Harish & Co. and many more.

About CNBC-AWAAZ Real Estate Awards:

CNBC-AWAAZ Real Estate Awards recognises and rewards the best real estate projects and developers in the country. Driven by stringent criteria and a robust methodology along with a comprehensive multi-city survey and a two-phased jury process, these awards identify India's best most preferred projects and the winning teams behind them. The People's Choice Awards - Zonal for South included a transparent voting system where online visitors had to select their favourite builder amongst others.

About Puravankara Ltd:

Puravankara Limited is a leading real estate company in India, with presence in Bengaluru, Kochi, Chennai, Coimbatore, Mangaluru, Hyderabad, Mysore, Mumbai, Pune and Goa. The company has close to 38 million square feet of projects which are completed and delivered out of which 62 are residential and five commercial projects. With close to 23 million square feet of projects which are under development, the total land assets of the company nears 70 million square feet. The company is listed on the National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). Puravankara has won the Best Developer of the Year 2017 for South India.

