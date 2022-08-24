Purple Quarter Facilitates Navneet Education's CTO Search for its Edtech Wing - NAVNEET TOPTECH, Onboards Shamik Bhattacharya

BANGALORE, India, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A leading publication major, Navneet trusted Purple Quarter 's leadership search expertise in shaping its Edtech arm — NAVNEET TOPTECH. Seasoned techie Shamik Bhattacharya has been appointed as the Chief Technology Officer.

Purple Quarter with team Navneet devised a custom search strategy to find the most suitable tech leader. Founded in 2010, NAVNEET TOPTECH envisions "To provide the highest quality of educational products and services in the language/medium of their choice". A 100%-owned subsidiary of Navneet Education, the Mumbai-headquartered entity seeks to curb the gap when it comes to delivering a pedagogy of learning to the students — the main objective is to offer an immersive and easy learning experience. To further enhance the platform's tech capabilities, NAVNEET TOPTECH sought an experienced C-Suite leadership and partnered with Purple Quarter in the process.

The mandate demanded a well-versed techie who would have grounds up tech experience along with good analytical & product development skills. Shamik Bhattacharya undoubtedly is the best addition to NAVNEET TOPTECH's tech team. As the Chief Technology Officer, Shamik will lead in developing, introducing and implementing new technologies alongside mapping the Edtech platform's tech functionality. With over 18 years of in-depth technical knowledge, scalable product development and engineering know-how, Shamik, in his previous stints, has been associated with Hello Group, Intel Corporation and so on.

Harshil Gala, CEO, of NAVNEET TOPTECH, shared about the appointment, "We are ecstatic to welcome Shamik Bhattacharya to NAVNEET TOPTECH as Chief Technology Officer. Shamik joins us as we grow our technical expertise; his knowledge and product skills will help us achieve our overall tech-org synergy. Purple Quarter's in-depth understanding of our crucial mandate has been indispensable; I am grateful to the team for locating the best tech leader for the role."

"Edtech holds immense untapped potential in a country like ours. India will see a massive penetration of hybrid education systems, with the schools leading the way. I couldn't be more delighted to have come across this incredible opportunity of being part of Navneet's strong legacy and take this forward; a huge note of thanks to the Purple Quarter team for the role insight and seamless guidance throughout the process. While my primary focus will be on technology integration to best meet technology-organization goals, I am equally excited to drive the platform from the front," commented Shamik.

Purple Quarter's unmatched tech network, extensive talent pool, and comprehensive end-to-end search process have been instrumental in securing multiple key tech heads for the likes of BigBasket, Licious, PharmEasy, Upstox, Urban Company, Vedantu, ACKO, Pratilipi, Rupeek and more.

