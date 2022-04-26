Purple Quarter Finds ex-Goibibo Techie for Gameskraft's SVP of Engineering Role

BENGALURU, India, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New-age gaming company, Gameskraft successfully closed its Tech Leadership mandate by onboarding Rahul Goyal as the Senior Vice President of Engineering; a search driven by Bespoke CTO search firm Purple Quarter .

Founded in 2017, the Bangalore-headquartered Gameskraft caters to mobile and web gaming platforms with a transparent and user-centric approach. With popular brands such as RummyCulture, Gamezy and Playship under its hat, the company is on a mission to build the most-loved gaming ecosystem in India. They sought Purple Quarter's expertise in finding an able Tech Leader to innovate and challenge the current environment and build a Technology Implementation strategy.

"Rahul is an exciting addition to our growing team. We are confident that he will reel in the innovative culture, and formulate a long-term tech roadmap. A huge thanks to the entire Purple Quarter team for finding us the perfect fit and ensuring a transparent and seamless end-to-end search," shared Prithvi Singh, Founder, Gameskraft.

An IIT Roorkee alumnus, Rahul, was the erstwhile SVP of Engineering and Product at Goibibo prior to his current appointment. With 13+ years of industry expertise as a seasoned executive and Tech leader, he has hands-on experience in building multiple products and platforms in the Leisure, Travel, and Hospitality domain. In his previous stints, he was associated with Paytm, MakeMyTrip, AxisRooms, NetApp while performing valuable roles in developing products and building engineering teams. He was also a Volunteer Architect in building the Aarogya Setu.

Speaking of his experience, Rahul shared, "Purple Quarter's expert guidance throughout the process is extremely impressive. It's an exciting time to be a part of Gameskraft's vision of Entertaining everyone and I look forward to bringing value by resolving current Tech challenges and effectively building the tech team together."

Purple Quarters' unmatched tech network, extensive talent pool, and comprehensive end-to-end search process have been instrumental in securing multiple key tech heads for the likes of Licious, PharmEasy, Upstox, Urban Company, Vedantu, Acko, Pratilipi, Rupeek and more.

About Purple Quarter



Purple Quarter is a Bespoke CTO Search firm based out of Bangalore. In just five years, it has mapped out over 10,000+ tech leaders across the globe. With a singular approach, Purple Quarter offers detailed insight into the Tech Leadership hiring space for startups and corporates. The diverse clientele of companies such as Walmart, Swiggy, RBIH, Inmobi, ACKO, PharmEasy, Browserstack, Urban Company, hike, Clari, and many more, reflect Purple Quarter's unmatched position.

