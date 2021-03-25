Qatar Airways offers PressReader's catalog of global newspapers and magazines to passengers

VANCOUVER, BC, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PressReader has partnered with Qatar Airways to integrate the world's best all-you-can-consume digital newspaper and magazine content with the airline's award-winning Oryx One app. Developers on both sides collaborated to use PressReader's flexible platform to fully deliver its extensive content library on Qatar's Oryx One app for a seamless guest experience.

As a result of the global pandemic, there is a pent-up demand for safe travel and trusted content that not only informs but provides a means of escapism. This new partnership offers both, bringing thousands of global publications to Qatar's international passengers wherever they fly. Access opens to travelers 72 hours before flight time, unlocking more than 7,000 newspapers and magazines from 120 countries in over 60 languages.

"Qatar Airways' on-board experience remains the cornerstone of the airline's world-renowned five-star service," said Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker. "Despite the many challenges faced by the industry as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, we continue to be passionate about achieving the highest standards of safety and excellence in everything we do. Our partnership with PressReader not only offers a COVID-safe, contactless entertainment option to further enhance our passengers' on-board experience, it also supports our commitment to environmental sustainability, which continues to be a key focus for the airline."

With a 5-Star Airline ranking by Skytrax for two decades, Qatar Airways became the first global carrier to offer passengers 100% contactless in-flight entertainment and the first to achieve the prestigious 5-Star COVID-19 Airline Safety Rating.

"We're honored to be chosen by Qatar Airways to bring quality journalism and a superior reading experience to its customers in a 100% contactless way – pre-, during-, and post-flight," said Alex Kroogman, CEO, PressReader Group of Companies. "Partnering with the World's Best Airline aligns with our commitment to safety, quality, sustainable development, and media literacy through premium digital content experiences."

PressReader is dedicated to helping commercial aviation partners like Qatar Airways offer choice and safety. Over 200 lounges and numerous international airlines already deliver an enhanced travel experience in partnership with PressReader. By collaborating with the world's largest aggregated digital newsstand, airlines, and airport lounges provide the most trusted content sources to discerning newspaper and magazine readers.

About PressReader

PressReader is on a mission to improve the way people discover stories that matter to them. With offices in Vancouver, Dublin, and Manila, the company provides the largest all-you-can-read platform of newspapers and magazines where people can discover relevant and trusted content from anywhere in the world. Find publications such as The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, Los Angeles Times, The Globe and Mail, The Guardian, Newsweek, Forbes, Le Figaro, and Vanity Fair, to name just a few.

Using their phone, tablet, or computer, readers can browse content online or download entire issues using the PressReader app. They can subscribe for unlimited access or get the full experience sponsored by one of its brand partners - businesses that leverage the premium content platform to enhance their customers' experience - household names like British Airways, Turkish Airlines, Cathay Pacific, Air Canada, Marriott, Fairmont Hotels, Seabourn Cruise Lines, Princeton University, and the New York Public Library.

