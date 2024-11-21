Qatari Diar and FTG Development Groundbreaking on Land of Legends in Simaisma

Land of Legends Qatar is set to become one of the largest theme parks in the Middle East with a 3-billion-dollar investment

DOHA, Qatar, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Under the patronage and attendance of His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, the groundbreaking ceremony for Land of Legends Qatar took place today, launching the development of a landmark destination set to transform tourism and entertainment in the region. This milestone project, born of a dynamic partnership between FTG Development and Qatari Diar Real Estate Investment Company.

Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani Lays the Foundation Stone for Land of Legends Qatar mma.prnewswire.com/media/2564496/Qatari_Diar_2.jpg

Expected to attract 2 million visitors annually, Land of Legends Qatar will play a central role in advancing Qatar's tourism landscape and supporting the nation's goals for economic diversification. It is expected to open by 2028, and the project investment is valued at 3 billion dollars.

The project, which spans over 650,000 sqm, offers an unforgettable experience, taking visitors on an enchanting journey, across seven themed zones with multi unique themed attractions. Land of Legends Qatar invites guests to explore diverse landscapes, immersive experiences, and cultural marvels. This destination is packed with delights for all ages, including the family-friendly Kingdom Hotel with conference facilities and beachside activities, and Music Hotel, a multicultural destination which hosts a futuristic celebration of the world's music. From an 80-meter-high mountain to boat parades along scenic canals and thrilling water adventures, every corner promises something extraordinary. Visitors can also enjoy luxurious villas and a world-class dining selection, making each moment truly special.

On the occasion of the groundbreaking for the first major entertainment destination within the Simaisma Project, His Excellency Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al Attiyah, Minister of Municipality and Chairman of Qatari Diar Real Estate Investment Company, said:

"This event marks an important step toward realizing an ambitious vision aimed at enhancing Qatar's position regionally and internationally, establishing it as a leading tourist destination. The 'Land of Legends' project is a key component of Qatar's strategy to diversify its national economy, offering an exceptional experience that will contribute to attracting investments and advancing the tourism sector."

Eng. Ali Mohamed Al-Ali, CEO of Qatari Diar Real Estate Investment Company said: "The Simaisma Project embodies an inspiring vision that reflects our commitment to delivering a world-class entertainment experience with a distinctive Qatari touch. It also aims to attract investments in the tourism sector and create new job opportunities, all while adhering to the highest standards of sustainability, which are integral to Qatar's future vision."

Mr. Fettah Tamince, Founder of FTG Development and President of Land of Legends, said: "We are delighted to bring the unique Land of Legends experience to Qatar with our partner Qatari Diar, creating a destination that is more than just a theme park or hotel. It is a lively world of entertainment and leisure that will add a new dimension to Qatar's attractions and become a top choice for holidays and fun for millions in the region."

Land of Legends Qatar is the first major development within Simaisma Project, which spans over 8 million square meters and stretches along a stunning 7-kilometer beach. Alongside the theme park, Simaisma will feature an 18-hole golf course, a luxury yacht marina, high-end residential villas, and a variety of dining and retail options, establishing it as a premier leisure destination.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2564497/Qatari_Diar.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2564496/Qatari_Diar_2.jpg