QNET DENIES ANY ASSOCIATION WITH IGNITE

HYDERABAD, India, June 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- QNET has taken note of recent media reports published in Telangana concerning the alleged activities of an entity operating under the name IGNITE, as well as references that seek to associate those activities with QNET and its franchisee in India, Vihaan Direct Selling (India) Pvt. Ltd.

Given the potential for public misunderstanding, QNET considers it necessary to place the facts on record.

QNET categorically denies any connection, involvement, business relationship, or association with IGNITE. Any suggestion, whether direct or implied, that IGNITE is connected to, associated with, represents, succeeds, replaces, or operates as an extension of QNET's business in India is entirely incorrect and without factual basis.

QNET's business operations in India are conducted through its franchisee, Vihaan Direct Selling (India) Pvt. Ltd., which is responsible for the marketing and distribution of QNET products and services in the country.

QNET has no connection, involvement, business relationship, or association with IGNITE. IGNITE operates independently and is not authorised to represent QNET in any manner.

QNET understands that certain individuals associated with IGNITE may have previously participated in QNET's independent distributor network. However, any such past association does not create a current relationship between QNET and their present activities. Independent distributors are not employees, agents, or legal representatives of QNET. Any activities undertaken by former distributors after they cease their association with QNET are carried out entirely in their individual capacity and without QNET's knowledge, involvement, endorsement, or authorisation.

QNET is not banned in India, as alleged in certain reports. Its Indian franchisee, Vihaan continues to operate in accordance with applicable laws and regulatory requirements, including the Consumer Protection (Direct Selling) Rules, 2021. No court of law has prohibited Vihaan from conducting lawful business operations in India.

QNET urges media organisations and stakeholders to distinguish between allegations involving unrelated third parties and the lawful operations of QNET and Vihaan in India. Drawing conclusions based solely on an individual's past association with QNET creates an inaccurate and misleading impression of QNET's involvement in matters with which it has no connection.

QNET remains committed to the highest standards of compliance, consumer protection, corporate governance, and ethical business conduct. The company will continue to cooperate with relevant authorities whenever required and remains available to provide factual clarifications to support accurate and balanced reporting.

About QNET

QNET is a global lifestyle and wellness company that uses a direct selling business model to offer a wide selection of exclusive products designed to help people live healthier, more balanced lives. Since 1998, QNET's innovative products and e-commerce-driven model have helped build a worldwide community of customers and microentrepreneurs, guided by the mission of RYTHM – Raise Yourself To Help Mankind.

QNET is a member of the Direct Selling Association in several countries, the Hong Kong Health Food Association, the Health Supplements Industry Association of Singapore, and more. The company is also a partner in global sports sponsorships, including as the official direct selling partner of Manchester City Football Club and the Confederation of African Football (CAF), underscoring its commitment to excellence and global reach.

Discover more at www.qnet.net.

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