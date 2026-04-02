Quadra Bridges the 'Execution Gap' in AI: Achieves Dual Milestone with AWS Premier Tier Status and AI Services Competency

Quadra already qualifies for the Migration and Modernization Consulting Competency and the DevOps Consulting Competency, and these capabilities are further validated by 11 AWS Service Delivery designations. This proven expertise underpins our core solutions—from architecting pioneering, enterprise-grade AI applications on Amazon Bedrock to executing complex, GxP-compliant VMware-to-AWS migrations.

The Challenge: Solving the 'Pilot Paradox'

According to EY's 2026 CEO Outlook Survey, nearly all global CEOs have begun or are actively planning AI transformation initiatives — yet only 20% report that AI has significantly exceeded expectations. Quadra addresses this execution gap.

"Our clients aren't looking for more technology; they are looking for a decisive competitive edge," said Nagaraj Ponnuswamy, Co-Founder & Director, Quadra. "Achieving AWS Premier Tier status alongside the AI Services Competency is a landmark moment. It proves we have the architectural depth to ensure AI doesn't just 'work' in a sandbox—but that it scales, remains secure, and delivers measurable business impact. We are now more empowered than ever to co-innovate with India's leading enterprises, translating cloud complexity into tangible advantage."

Tangible Impact: Real-World Architecture

Quadra is already deploying these capabilities across sectors where precision and security are non-negotiable:

In Life Sciences : Quadra re-architected a governed AWS Landing Zone and deployed an AI-powered knowledge base using Amazon Bedrock. This centralized decades of institutional research, turning static documents into a searchable, autonomous intelligence engine.

The Impact: "Quadra delivered an unshakeable foundation. Their security-first mindset and expertise in Amazon Bedrock have been instrumental in centralizing our institutional knowledge and fortifying our digital defenses." — Srikanth J S, Associate Vice President, Sai Life Sciences Limited.

In Talent Tech: Quadra modernized hyrt.ai on Amazon ECS, deploying autonomous AI agents on AWS SageMaker to automate 70% of the recruitment cycle — from resume intake to interview scheduling — freeing recruiters to focus exclusively on high-stakes hiring decisions and candidate experience.

The Impact: "Quadra fundamentally re-architected how we deliver value. Their expertise in translating AI potential into a scalable SaaS platform has given us a measurable competitive edge." —Sujesh Seetharam, Founder & CEO, Quantisol AI Private Limited.

Why does this matter:

Eliminating 'Data Tax' : Premier Tier status means Quadra-architected cloud infrastructure is continuously optimized for cost and performance — eliminating the hidden 'data tax' of sprawling cloud waste that routinely consumes AI budgets before they deliver value.

Autonomous Operations : The AI Competency validates Quadra's ability to build systems that don't just report data, but take action—automating complex workflows and reducing manual drudgery.

About Quadra

Quadra, a global award-winning cloud and AI solutions provider, architects the Intelligent Enterprise for India's most ambitious businesses. We empower leaders to confidently navigate technological complexity, translating cloud and AI innovation into a decisive competitive edge. For 25 years, our partners' trust has been built on a foundation of deep expertise, validated by 750+ professional certifications and premier tier partnerships with AWS, Microsoft, Google and other leading industry players. This has enabled over 3,000 enterprises to modernize their operations, secure their future, and lead with confidence.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2947923/Quadra_Dual_Milestone.jpg