Quality CARE Expands into Tamil Nadu with Launch of New Hospital, KIMSHEALTH Nagercoil

KIMSHEALTH Nagercoil, a 210-bed quaternary & tertiary care hospital, is poised to become a healthcare hub for the region

CHENNAI, India, Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quality CARE India Ltd. ("Quality CARE"), which operates Care Hospitals and KIMSHEALTH, announced its strategic entry into Tamil Nadu with the inauguration of KIMSHEALTH Nagercoil, a 210-bed quaternary and tertiary care hospital.

The opening ceremony was attended by Thiru T.R.B Rajaa, Hon'ble Minister of Industries, Investment Promotions & Commerce, Government of Tamil Nadu, Thiru Ma. Subramanian, Hon'ble Minister for Health and Family Welfare and Thiru Mano Thangaraj, Minister of Milk and Dairy Development of Tamil Nadu, along with other dignitaries

Building upon its strong presence in Kerala, KIMSHEALTH sees Nagercoil as an opportunity to further expand its high-quality healthcare services. Dr. M. I. Sahadulla, Chairman & Managing Director of KIMSHEALTH, said, "Our growth in Tamil Nadu is a natural progression as we aim to serve a larger community. With the support of Quality CARE, we will continue to uphold our commitment to providing personalized care with world-class clinical protocols and ethical standards."

KIMSHEALTH Nagercoil, a state-of-the-art 210-bed quaternary and tertiary care hospital, is positioned to become a prominent healthcare hub in the region. With advanced technology including a linear accelerator and modern cath lab, the facility offers a wide range of multispecialty and super specialty services, prioritizing advanced clinical outcomes. The hospital will also deliver essential healthcare services, including multi-organ transplants, comprehensive cancer care, orthopaedics, trauma, and cardiac sciences, addressing the specific needs of the local population.

Varun Khanna, Group Managing Director, Quality CARE, said, "We are fully committed to upholding our mission of delivering exceptional healthcare services and making a positive impact on the lives of our patients. As we expand into the eighth state in India, the launch of KIMSHEALTH Nagercoil is part of our vision to scale into a top healthcare chain in the country with a focus on quality of care. We are excited to offer comprehensive services and a more patient-centred approach that will effectively address the diverse healthcare needs of the local population."

About Quality CARE India Limited (QCIL)

Quality CARE India Limited (QCIL) is a leading healthcare organization, integrating three renowned brands—CARE Hospitals, KIMS Health, and Evercare Hospitals—under its umbrella. As one of the top five hospital networks in India, QCIL has a strong presence across Central and South India, as well as in emerging cities throughout the Indian subcontinent. QCIL is committed to delivering accessible, cost-effective healthcare through clinical excellence, innovative research, and continuous education.

With a network of 25 healthcare centers, over 4,500 beds, and operations in 13 cities across the Indian subcontinent, QCIL serves a diverse range of communities. The group's facilities, accredited by NABH and JCI, offer over 30 medical specialties with a team of 1,500+ consultants. QCIL conducts more than 1,400 inpatient admissions, 14,000 prescriptions, 2,200 radiology tests, and over 1,000 dialysis procedures daily.

QCIL has pioneered numerous medical milestones, including India's first indigenous coronary stent, the first fetal heart surgery, and the first womb transplant. With a focus on advanced treatments such as transplants, robotic assisted surgeries, and minimally invasive procedures, QCIL continues to set new benchmarks in healthcare delivery. The group is driven by its core values of transparency, compassion, excellence, and equity, reflecting its dedication to ethical and patient centric care.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2510910/KIMSHEALTH_QUALITYCARE.jpg