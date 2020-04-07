Quantron AG Becomes Importer of CATL in Europe

In the future, Quantron AG will use standardized CTP (cell to pack) battery solutions (based on LFP chemistry system) for electrified commercial vehicles. This will enable the company to offer high energy density combined with low costs and great sustainability (cobalt free) in the vehicles. For further flexible cooperation the company also offer integrated battery solutions with CATL's NMC battery products for specific customer requirements, access to CATL standard components enables the company to develop individual battery solutions for specific customer requirements based on NMC-ceels, bring them quickly to series production and deliver them in the appropriate quantities.

Vision of CATL and Quantron

CATL has become the largest manufacturer of lithium-ion batteries in recent years. The company, headquartered in Ningde (China), has set itself the goal of promoting the expansion of electric mobility in Europe beyond the passenger car market. The cooperation with Quantron additionally strengthens this plan in the areas of sales and after sales.

