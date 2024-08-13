Quantum AI Global and Q-CTRL enter into strategic partnership to Advance Quantum Technology in India

HYDERABAD, India, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum AI Global (QAIG) India's leading organization in quantum communication & technology, and Q-CTRL the global leader in quantum infrastructure software have announced a strategic partnership to work on various technology initiatives in India - one of the fastest growing technology markets in the world.

Earlier this month, Q-CTRL announced a pioneering quantum workforce development initiative in India, making Tamil Nadu the first in the world to mandate Quantum Computing education in technical universities. This was achieved by integrating Q-CTRL's cutting-edge Black Opal software into the Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation's (TNSDC) Naan Mudhalvan Upskilling Platform. In the first stage of their new partnership with Q-CTRL, QAIG will utilize its vast knowledge in quantum technology and education to act as the support and expansion partner for Q-CTRL's Black Opal platform at TNSDC and across India.

The global quantum workforce is drastically understaffed, as evidenced in a McKinsey report predicting that less than half of projected quantum computing jobs will be filled by 2025. To close the quantum skills gap, talent will need to be tapped from around the globe, and India will be a key contributor to building the quantum economy. This strategic collaboration aims to provide high-quality, hands-on quantum computing education to hundreds of thousands of university engineering students and recognizes Tamil Nadu as a leader in the burgeoning quantum technology industry.

Naan Mudhalvan makes essential job skills available at no cost to millions of engineering students across the state, and TNSDC has mandated Quantum Computing education to technical universities, establishing Tamil Nadu as a global pioneer in ensuring broad access to quantum education. This move addresses India's future workforce needs and lays the foundation for India's future in Quantum, a critical national priority.

The new strategic collaboration between Quantum AI Global and Q-CTRL sets the stage for a significant advancement in the democratization of quantum education and directly supports India's National Quantum Mission.

Mr. Sanjay Chittore, CEO & Founder of Quantum AI Global said, "We are extremely excited to partner with Q-CTRL for the development of Quantum skills and technical infrastructure in the country. The implementation of a first-of-its-kind foundational program in the country aims to introduce students to quantum computing technology. This effort is a critical milestone in QAIG's mission to cultivate and advance a quantum-aware work force in the country. With this alliance we will be shaping the future and ensuring that India remains at the forefront of this technological revolution."

According to Mr. Aravind Ratnam, Chief Strategy Officer, Q-CTRL, "Quantum AI Global are the perfect partners for this initiative and we are confident that together we will propel the growth of Quantum Technology in India. Quantum AI Global have recognized expertise in quantum technologies and a proven track record in delivering quantum skill training. We are honored to serve TNSDC's Naan Mudhalvan scheme, but this is just the beginning - our broader vision is to advance India's competitive position in the development and adoption of quantum technology through our partnership."

About Q-CTRL

Q-CTRL's quantum control infrastructure software for R&D professionals and quantum computing end users delivers the highest performance error-correcting and suppressing techniques globally and provides a unique capability accelerating the pathway to the first useful quantum computers and quantum sensors. Q-CTRL operates a globally leading quantum sensing division focused on software-level innovation for strategic capability. Q-CTRL also has developed Black Opal, an edtech platform that enables users to quickly learn quantum computing.

Founded by Michael J. Biercuk in 2017, Q-CTRL has pioneered the quantum infrastructure software segment and has become the leading product-focused software company in the broader quantum sector. Q-CTRL has been an inaugural member of the IBM Quantum Network startup program since 2018, and its performance management software now runs natively on IBM quantum computers. The company has international headquarters in Sydney, Los Angeles, Berlin, and Oxford.

Tamil Nadu's: India's first Quantum Education Initiative

Tamil Nadu has made history by becoming the first state in the world to introduce quantum computing education across all technical degree programs under the visionary Naan Mudhalvan - Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation (TNSDC) scheme. This initiative will see hundreds of thousands of students upskilled over the next few semesters using Q-CTRL's award-winning Black Opal software. The state is setting a global precedent by ensuring that its students are equipped with the knowledge and skills needed to excel in the emerging quantum economy. By partnering with Q-CTRL, Tamil Nadu is positioning itself as a leader in quantum education, fostering a new generation of quantum developers and researchers.

Quantum AI Global: Pioneering Quantum Technologies in India

Quantum AI Global (QAIG) stands at the vanguard of the quantum revolution, with a mission to advance India's capabilities in quantum technology through innovative products and services. Since its inception in 2018, QAIG has focused on developing and commercializing the foundational technologies essential for quantum-secure communication critical to quantum technologies that address both current and future challenges in secure communication and data protection. Among its pioneering achievements is the creation of India's first commercial Room Temperature Rack Compatible Quantum Memory, a critical component for future quantum networks. This memory enables distributed entanglement communication protocols and serves as a core element in our Quantum Repeaters boxes for fiber, free space and satellite-based communication channels. QAIG's product lineup also includes flagship solutions like Qsleeve and EPS-QKD that address the imminent threat posed by quantum computers to current cryptographic standards. Facilitating the transition to quantum-safe cryptography, ensuring the protection of sensitive data against the "Year to Quantum" (Y2Q) threat. QAIG has developed a range of educational tools designed to bring quantum technology into the classroom. The QKD Demonstrator Box and Quantum Memory Demonstrator Box are essential for hands-on learning and experimentation, providing students and researchers with the opportunity to engage with real quantum systems in a laboratory setting.