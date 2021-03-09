Quizizz raises $12.5 million in Series A to empower teachers around the world

BANGALORE, India, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Quizizz – an Edtech startup with a presence in India and the U.S. – announced a $12.5 million Series A funding round led by Eight Roads Ventures with participation from GSV Ventures, Rocketship VC and existing investors Nexus Venture Partners and Prime Venture Partners.

In 2020, feedback from teachers affected by the pandemic inspired the team to expand their product offering. The learning platform now supports more than 60 million people per month and is used in over 65% of U.S. schools.

Co-Founders Ankit Gupta and Deepak Cheenath tested the first version of Quizizz while volunteering at a remedial math program in Bangalore, India. Today, Quizizz has customers in over 100 countries and is profitable.

Quizizz helps teachers quickly create gamified quizzes and interactive lessons that generate instant student feedback without needing to be graded by hand. In addition to reducing time spent on grading, teachers benefit as their peers adopt the platform and make new content available.

Teachers can use and customize over 30 million quizzes and lessons spanning primary school mathematics to career and technical education. In 2020, students collectively answered more than 13 billion questions on the platform.

"No matter what is being taught, we think the best and most personalized learning happens when an educator is freed from busywork like grading worksheets and rigid, out-of-the-box curriculum" says Ankit Gupta, CEO and Co-founder. "Our focus on teacher-directed learning differentiates Quizizz from many Indian Edtech startups providing independent study solutions and supplemental curriculum."

"Digital technology has become an integral part of the teaching process and the adoption of technology by educators has only accelerated during the pandemic", said Shweta Bhatia, Partner & Head of Technology Investments, Eight Roads Ventures India. "Quizizz's customer centricity and product-first approach has resulted in a highly engaged community of teachers and students. We have a strong belief in Ankit and Deepak's deep understanding of their users which has resulted in incredible word-of-mouth growth across millions of teachers in the U.S., Europe, and Asia." she added.

Quizizz will use this new funding to expand its team to support school and corporate customers and accelerate international user growth. They pledge to continue building tools that make teachers' lives easier and give educators more time to provide personal support to their students.

"We're incredibly proud of our team and our teacher-first strategy. This new investment is an opportunity to grow the company, solve more problems for teachers, and move more quickly towards our goal of motivating every student in the world." adds Deepak Cheenath, Co-Founder of Quizizz.

Quizizz is a learning platform designed to motivate every student. Our platform is used in over 65% of U.S. schools and more than 100 countries around the world. We help teachers find and create gamified quizzes, interactive lessons, and engaging study materials. The company was founded in 2015 and our team works across the U.S. and India.

Eight Roads Ventures invests in high-quality, high-growth companies in Asia, Europe, Israel and the US, with a focus on technology, healthcare and consumer. Eight Roads is committed to making the companies it invests in leaders in their industries through access to patient capital, a powerful network of resources and a team of investment professionals with a proven track record of success. Some of Eight Roads Ventures' tech investments in India include Icertis, Whatfix, Shadowfax, Northern Arc Capital, MoEngage, FarEye, Chai Point, EarlySalary, Toppr, Zomentum amongst others.

