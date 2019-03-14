Quoine statement on verdict by Singapore International Commercial Court

TOKYO, March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global cryptocurrency platform Quoine today expressed disappointment at the judgement issued by the Singapore International Commercial Court (SICC), in a case filed by market maker B2C2.

"We are reviewing the judgment and considering our options, including the possibility of an appeal," said Quoine CEO Mike Kayamori.

