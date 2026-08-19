R City Mall's LEED Platinum Certification Reinforces its Commitment to Sustainable and Future-Ready Retail

MUMBAI, India, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Runwal Realty's flagship retail destination, R City Mall, has been awarded the prestigious LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) Platinum Certification, marking a significant milestone in the company's commitment to building sustainable, future-ready developments. The certification recognises R City Mall's adherence to globally benchmarked standards for environmental responsibility, operational efficiency and sustainable practices, further strengthening its position as one of Mumbai's leading lifestyle destinations.

Mr. Sandeep Runwal, Managing Director of Runwal Realty, congratulated the team and said, "The LEED Platinum Certification for R City Mall is a proud milestone for all of us at Runwal Realty. I would like to congratulate every member of the R City and Runwal Realty team whose dedication, vision and relentless pursuit of excellence have made this achievement possible."

Ms. Anuradha Singh, Head of Retail & Commercial, Runwal Realty, welcomed Mumbai's first LEGO® Certified Store on 25 July. Speaking on the occasion, she said, "What differentiates R City Mall is our constant endeavour to offer experiences that go beyond conventional retail. From introducing Mumbai's first LEGO® Certified Store to creating unique destinations such as India's largest Jewellery Souk, we are continuously curating offerings that resonate with evolving consumer aspirations."

The mall is also one of the country's largest entertainment zones, further strengthening its position as a vibrant, all-encompassing destination that continues to redefine the retail experience.

Commenting on the achievement, Ashish Bhandari, Centre Head R City, Runwal Realty, said, "We believe that the future of retail lies in creating destinations that are both responsible and engaging. The LEED Platinum Certification for R City Mall is a testament to our commitment to sustainability and operational excellence without compromising on the consumer experience."

As India's retail sector continues to evolve, sustainability is becoming integral to the way consumers and brands engage with physical spaces. Runwal Realty, through R City Mall, remains committed to creating destinations that combine responsible development with engaging experiences for consumers. By seamlessly integrating environmental stewardship with thoughtfully curated experiences, R City Mall continues to set new benchmarks for modern retail destinations.

About R CITY Mall

R CITY is one of Mumbai's leading lifestyle destinations, spread across 1.2 million sq. ft. in Ghatkopar. Developed by Runwal Realty, the mall brings together 350+ national and international brands, over 50 dining destinations, a 9-screen multiplex, family entertainment centres and expansive event spaces, offering a comprehensive retail, dining and entertainment experience under one roof. A LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) Platinum-certified development, R CITY reflects globally recognised standards for sustainability and environmental performance. Designed to foster shopping, leisure and community engagement, R CITY regularly hosts curated events, seasonal activations and immersive experiences for visitors of all ages, continuing to redefine destination retail in Mumbai.