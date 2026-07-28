R25, Utila and Yield.xyz Bring Vault Ecosystem to Institutional Treasuries

The integration establishes a secure, MPC-governed gateway for institutions to access a suite of curated real-world asset strategies built on R25's vault infrastructure, starting with a 3-month emerging-market consumer credit vault.

SINGAPORE, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- R25, the on-chain vault infrastructure for the next generation of finance, today announced a strategic integration with Utila, the enterprise-grade digital asset operations platform, and Yield.xyz, the self-custodial yield API. This integration bridges R25's expanding ecosystem of curated on-chain strategies directly with institutional-grade custody and governance workflows.

As institutional stablecoin holdings grow, treasury managers are increasingly looking to allocate across diverse strategies. However, fragmented approval processes and custody friction remain significant barriers. By integrating Yield.xyz's standardized API connectivity with Utila's multi-party computation (MPC) security, R25 enables institutions to securely deploy capital into non-custodial, self-executing vaults without altering their existing risk and compliance frameworks.

The inaugural offering available through this new institutional gateway is Axil Prime Credit (APC) - a three-month USDC vault providing exposure to emerging-market consumer credit. The APC strategy is professionally curated by Axil, an on-chain risk curation team leveraging deep portfolio curation and risk management expertise from BlackRock, HSBC, and HashKey.

"At R25, our ultimate goal is to power the next generation of finance by making expert-curated yields universally accessible through a standardized, programmable infrastructure layer," said Sean Chung, VP of Business Development of R25. "While we continue to expand our connectivity, building a risk-resistant execution layer is critical for institutional users. By partnering with Utila and Yield.xyz, we are ensuring that institutional liquidity can flow into our ecosystem with the highest standards of MPC security and policy control."

"DeFi adoption will depend on how effectively institutions can connect asset access with the governance standards already applied across their treasury," said Bentzi Rabi, Co-Founder and CEO of Utila. "By combining R25's curated vault infrastructure, Yield.xyz's connectivity, and Utila's MPC security and policy controls, this integration gives treasury teams a practical way to allocate capital to APC and future yield strategies within a controlled institutional workflow."

The integration establishes a streamlined path for institutions to evaluate and access the APC vault today, and lays the groundwork for additional curated vaults to become available within the Utila environment and R25 ecosystem following relevant product and risk reviews.

About R25

R25 is the on-chain vault infrastructure for the next generation of finance. A platform where diverse strategies meet cutting-edge blockchain technologies, R25 provides the technological infrastructure for universal access to on-chain yield curated by experts.

About Utila

Utila is the leading stablecoin and digital asset infrastructure platform for fintechs and enterprises. Utila enables organizations of all sizes to securely build, manage, and scale digital asset operations across stablecoin payments, treasury, trading, tokenization, and beyond. The platform combines institutional-grade MPC wallets, granular policy controls, robust APIs, multi-chain support, payment and tokenization engine, and deep integrations with banking, compliance, exchanges, DeFi, and more. Trusted by 300+ industry leaders, Utila processes more than $25B in monthly volume and has secured over $200B in transactions to date. Learn more at utila.io.

About Yield.xyz

Yield.xyz is the unified access layer for onchain finance, enabling developers to integrate once and access over 3,000 opportunities across staking, lending, perpetuals trading, and onchain vaults on 80+ networks. Trusted by leading wallets and financial platforms including Ledger, Trust Wallet, Privy, Utila, DFNS, Crossmint, Turnkey, Tangem, and 100+ more, Yield.xyz powers production-grade onchain products with built-in support for secure transaction verification and fee-customizable revenue sharing. Yield.xyz abstracts complex integration work into simple API calls, enabling teams to ship scalable onchain products without rebuilding per-protocol infrastructure. To learn more, visit yield.xyz.