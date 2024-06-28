Radhika Nair Appointed Head of People & Culture for Volvo Group in India

BENGALURU, India, June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Volvo Group has announced the appointment of Radhika Nair as the Head of People & Culture for India, effective July 1, 2024. Radhika, who joined the Group in 2021, comes with rich experience of over two decades under her hat. Prior to this, she has held the positions as Vice President, P&C for Global Vehicle Technology, as well as Head of People and Culture at Technology Centre of Volvo Group in Bangalore.

In her new role, Radhika will have the complete, end-to-end responsibility for the People & Culture function including Rewards, Labour & Employee Relations, Talent Strategy, Talent Acquisition, People Operations, International Mobility, and Learning & Development. She shall also be part of the India Country Management & Leadership Team.

Radhika brings with her wealth of knowledge and expertise working with major international companies. Before joining Volvo Group, she held several positions within the HR function at Accenture, Uninor, Future Group and HSBC. She has spearheaded development and execution of talent strategy aligned with business objectives.

Speaking on her elevation, Radhika said, "I am thrilled and honoured at my new position as Head of People & Culture India at Volvo. I see a promising future ahead for the Group in India, and it would be my endeavour to foster an inclusive, innovative, and high-performance culture that will help further accelerate our growth. Our people are our greatest asset, and I am committed to fostering a culture that supports their growth, engagement, and overall well-being."

Remarking on the new appointment, Kamal Bali, President & MD, Volvo Group in India, added, "Radhika comes with established credentials as a top contributor in her previous roles, and her experience, coupled with clarity of purpose and strategic vision make her the ideal leader for this role. We are at the cusp of 'once-in-a-lifetime' transformation in our sector which will be driven on the back of emerging technologies, digitalization, environmental sustainability actions, people's ingenuity and innovation. I am excited at the prospects of furthering people-centric strategic initiatives under Radhika's stewardship, fostering a culture of excellence that is aligned with our purpose & business objectives."

The Volvo Group is one of the world's leading manufacturers of trucks, buses, construction equipment and marine and industrial engines. The Group also provides complete solutions for financing and service. The Volvo Group, which employs 105,000 people, has production facilities in 18 countries and sells its products in more than 190 markets.

