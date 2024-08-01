Radiant Logic Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Driving Efficient Identity Governance with the RadiantOne Platform

RadiantOne bridges the gap between legacy systems and modern technologies to consolidate and transform identity data into a real-time business decision resource, enabling secure, authorized access

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan recently researched the Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) industry and, based on its findings, recognizes Radiant Logic with the 2024 Global Enabling Technology Leadership award. The company has evolved from a virtual directory provider to an identity data platform provider, focusing on unifying identity data to simplify identity integration, storage, and security. Helping organizations to address identity sprawl, the company can improve identity data accuracy for better business decisions. RadiantOne, a central intelligence hub for identity, combines data federation, observability, analytics, and prescriptive capabilities. The solution can centralize and standardize identity data across the enterprise, powering 360-degree views and enabling identity governance through data science.

Radiant Logic Award Logo

Radiant Logic's platform identifies data quality issues or deviations from IT and security policies, enhancing data management. Data science algorithms enable anomaly detection and trigger remediation actions to mitigate risks. This approach recognizes the significance of consistent and accurate identity data, providing a complete policy information pipeline to enable identity-first security. Radiant Logic's fundamental strength is connecting to identity data sources for seamless access to critical information within organizations. Identity analytics enhance the process with deeper insights, better risk assessment and quality controls on the data. This process ensures accurate and consistent access rights, attributes, managers, organizational locations, and application usage, thus maintaining a secure and efficient system. In addition to anomaly detection—essential for identifying deviations from the norm—regular audits and monitoring help organizations promptly address discrepancies.

Deepali Sathe, Senior Industry Analyst, Frost & Sullivan, observed, "Radiant Logic's approach is based on its strategic intent of working as an identity-first security control panel for companies. It involves centralizing and standardizing identity data across the enterprise. The platform aggregates and correlates data from all Identity and Access Management (IAM) systems and company resources to facilitate comprehensive visibility across the organization. This detailed view of identities enhances the efficiency of data governance tools and drives zero-trust adoption."

Radiant Logic's platform channels accurate information from IAM systems through analytical controls to remediate data gaps and anomalies. This continuous cycle is extremely relevant in a dynamic organizational structure, which is constantly onboarding new applications and managing joiner-mover-leaver employee scenarios. The platform ensures better outcomes by leveraging artificial intelligence (AI), analytics, and data management to enhance risk detection and remediation. The platform also improves risk management with identity data hygiene, access governance, and real-time and context-aware controls. Radiant Logic's data-centric approach makes identity management secure, efficient, affordable, and compliant with better risk management.

"Radiant Logic is one of the first to use generative AI in IAM to help customers improve security outcomes. Automation drives speed and scale, enabling enterprise users to achieve better policy results with fewer resources. With a robust client list that includes many top names across numerous verticals, the company has helped numerous enterprises to adopt an identity-first security approach," added Deepali.

Radiant Logic earns Frost & Sullivan's 2024 Global Enabling Technology Leadership Award for its strong overall performance in the IGA industry. Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to a company that has developed a pioneering technology that enhances current products and enables the development of new products and applications. The award recognizes the high market acceptance potential of the recipient's technology.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion. Contact us: Start the discussion.

About Radiant Logic

Radiant Logic, the central intelligence hub for identity, helps organizations turn identity data into a strategic asset to streamline operations and minimize risk.

The RadiantOne Identity Data Platform makes identity data easy to connect, manage, and govern. We provide visibility and actionable insights to detect and remediate risk with AI-guided processes. By combining identity data, analytics, and AI, RadiantOne reduces breach risks, improves audit activities, and fosters innovation.

Turn complexity into an advantage by tapping into the wealth of information across your infrastructure, and make identity work. Learn more at http://www.radiantlogic.com/

