Radio Access Network Market Size USD 44.78 Billion by 2026 at CAGR 11.3% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Radio Access Network Market is Segmented by Communication Infrastructure (Small Cell, Macro Cell, RAN Equipment, and Distributed Antenna System), Technology (2G, 3G, 4G, and 5G), and End User (Residential and Enterprise): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026. This report is published on Valuates Reports in the Internet & Telecom Category.

The global radio access network (RAN) market size was valued at USD 17.80 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 44.78 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 11.3% from 2019 to 2026.

Major factors driving the growth of radio access network market size are a surge in demand for mobile broadband services, increased network densification, rising mobile data traffic, and increased investments in smart cities.

This study comprises an analytic depiction of the global radio access network market size, trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets. The report also includes the radio access network market share of key vendors and market trends.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE RADIO ACCESS NETWORK MARKET SIZE

An increase in demand for mobile broadband services is expected to drive the radio access network market size. Mobile broadband subscriptions have increased at an annual rate of more than 20% over the last six years. This rapid acceptance of mobile broadband networks was attributed to affordable rates. The average subscription price of mobile broadband was 0.7% of the gross national income (GNI) per capita in developed economies, compared to 4.3% of the world's GDP per capita in emerging economies. This is expected to increase the number of 5G mobile broadband subscribers, stimulating the growth of the radio network access market size.

Growth in network densification is expected to increase the growth of radio access network market size. Network densification is an important part of 5G architecture deployment, which offers dramatically improved data speeds, from megabits per second (Mbps) to gigabits per second (Gbps) and ultra-reliable low latency, from tens of milliseconds to milliseconds.

An increase in demand for network infrastructure due to the Internet of Things (IoT) is expected to further accelerate the growth of radio access network market size. IoT is enhancing the technical environment across all vertical lines, and companies are searching for ways to enhance their operations in the phase of evolution. Organizations need real-time insight and intelligence in their organizational and operational data to achieve a new level of performance, precision and cost-savings. This large amount of data will contribute to an increased demand for advanced network technology to extend data capacity and coverage density with small cells and distributed antenna systems.

RADIO ACCESS NETWORK MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

North America is expected to hold the largest radio access network market share during the forecast period. This dominance of North America is attributed to the strong presence of some of the leading companies in this region. Furthermore, the government's supportive initiatives for the commercialization of the 5G network also fueling the growth of the radio access network market size.

LAMEA is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 14.5% during 2019-2026. On the other hand, the Asia Pacific region is also expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period due to the increasing number of mobile subscribers and significantly growing adoption of advanced transmission systems and networks in the region.

TOP COMPANIES IN THE RADIO ACCESS NETWORK MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

The radio access network market is concentrated, with multiple international players trying to dominate the market. In order to maximize opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects of fast-growing segments while maintaining their position in the slow-growing segments.

Some of the top companies in the radio access network market size include Huawei Technologies, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Cisco Systems, Inc., Ericsson, Nokia Corporation, ZTE Corporation, Fujitsu, Qualcomm Incorporated, Intel Corporation, and NEC Corporation.

Key Market Segments:

Radio Access Network Market By Communication Infrastructure

Small Cell

Macro Cell

RAN Equipment

DAS

Radio Access Network Market By Technology

2G

3G

4G

5G.

Radio Access Network Market By End User

Residential

Enterprise.

