Radisson Rewards Members Can Now Redeem Points with Over 35 Airlines

"We're excited to expand the value of our membership by providing guests an easy way to earn airline miles while also enjoying the benefits of being a Radisson Rewards member," said Efrem Berman, Head of Global Loyalty and Engagement, Radisson Hotel Group. "By joining Radisson Rewards, members will receive member-only rates and have access to exclusive benefits that are sure to create memorable moments."

Beginning this month, all guests wanting to earn airline miles for their hotel stays need to become a Radisson Rewards member. Members can choose to set their Radisson Rewards account profile to automatically convert their points with their preferred airline every time their account reaches 10,000 points, or members can redeem their points in increments of 2,000, 50,000 or 100,000, whenever they choose.

Visit www.radissonhotels.com/rewards/airlines for a list of our airline partners.

ABOUT RADISSON REWARDS

Radisson Rewards™, the global hotel rewards program for Radisson Hotel Group™, provides members an enhanced experience from time of booking to checkout and every moment in-between. Members enjoy Member Only Rates, have access to exclusive benefits, and earn towards free nights. Radisson Rewards members enjoy all of these benefits at any of our more than 1,100 hotels worldwide, including: Radisson Collection™, Radisson Blu®, Radisson®, Radisson RED®, Park Plaza®, Park Inn® by Radisson and Country Inn & Suites® by Radisson. www.radissonhotels.com/rewards

Radisson Rewards™ for Business, designed for professionals, is the global hotel rewards program for Radisson Hotel Group. As a travel agent, meeting and event planner, or travel arranger who books on behalf of their small to medium sized company, members receive benefits and earn points towards valuable rewards for booking at any of our seven distinctive hotel brands.

