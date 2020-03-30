RAGC to Introduce Vocational Education in TMC Schools

- 16 TMC schools to introduce RAGC's vocational education program

- About 500 9th and 10th standard students to benefit from RAGC program

MUMBAI, March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rustomjee Academy for Global Careers (RAGC) has proposed a unique initiative aimed at providing vocational education to high school students which will provide them with useful skills that can ensure a job in the future. A curriculum that helps build their capabilities at a young age and appeals to their interest would encourage more students to complete their high school level education - till the 10th Standard levels.

The RAGC and the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) have identified and recognized the need for adding the vocational element to the curriculum of high school students where they are encouraged to 'learn by doing' and this has been the basis for the initiative. Thus, students in the 9th and 10th standards of 16 TMC schools across Thane will have the advantage of the vocational education programme designed by RAGC.

These are students from middle and lower-middle class families and typically many are unable to complete their high school education due to various reasons, including loss of interest in education or needing to work to supplement the family income. The introduction of the RAGC programme will provide them with vocational education in the fields of construction, hospitality and automobiles. Their multi-skilled education foundation base will stand them in good stead in the future when they are required to earn a living. Almost 500 students will benefit from this one year program by RAGC.

Speaking about the initiative, Percy S.Chowdhry, Director, Rustomjee Group said, "RAGC has always been primed to provide the youth with the right skills and education that will enable them to contribute to the nation's workforce. We believe that education should match industry requirements as only this will ensure that students upon completion of their education will immediately be absorbed into the relevant sectors. Introducing this vocational education programme at the high school level is one more step in the direction of making children realise the value of vocational education and the need to complete their basic education."

About RAGC (www.ragc.in):

Rustomjee Academy for Global Careers (RAGC), established in 2008, is a vocational education and training division of Rustomjee Group. RAGC is a provider of vocational education with an objective to make India "the capital of skilled manpower" by enlightening, empowering, and engaging the underprivileged youth with vocational skills and making them employable. RAGC have been able to transform lives of over 100000 students by skilling them to a gainful employment. Today RAGC have successfully been able to make vocational education a prime choice in a students' career and make them industry ready, globally. Some of the reputed companies where RAGC students are currently employed include TATA Motors, Eicher, GM Modular, Kalpataru, Ajmera Realty, Godrej Constructions, Shapoorji and Pallonji, Keystone Realtors, L&T, amongst many others.

About Rustomjee:

Rustomjee has carved a niche for itself in the ever-growing real estate sector, with a portfolio that includes 16.6 million square feet of completed projects; 10.9 million square feet of ongoing development and another 22 million square feet of planned development in the pipeline, spanning across the best locations of Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). Their portfolio currently includes two very large townships, residential spaces, office complexes, retail developments and education spread across Prabhadevi, BKC Annex, Khar , Off Juhu Circle, Kandivali, Borivali, Virar and Thane.

Rustomjee lays emphasis on adding value to the lives of their stakeholders through their core business, their CSR initiatives and philanthropy. They have strived to ensure that every blueprint includes child-friendly spaces for parks, playgrounds, swimming pools and learning rooms thereby encouraging families to spend quality time.

To know more about Rustomjee, please visit us www.rustomjee.com

