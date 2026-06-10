Raheja District Wins Excellence in Township Award at Times Real Estate Conclave & Icons 2025-26

MUMBAI, India, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Raheja Universal has been honoured with the Excellence in Township Award (50-250 Acres) at the prestigious Times Real Estate Conclave & Icons 2025–26, held on May 27, at The Taj Mahal Palace, Colaba, Mumbai. The recognition was awarded for Raheja District – the company's landmark 60+ acres integrated township development in Vashi NX, Navi Mumbai.

The award recognises Raheja Universal's commitment to developing thoughtfully planned, large-scale ecosystems that bring together residential, commercial, retail, hospitality and lifestyle experiences under one roof. It also reinforces the company's position as a leading developer of integrated townships that cater to the evolving aspirations of urban India.

Raheja District is spread across more than 60 acres, and the development comprises over 50 lakh sq. ft. of luxury residences, 45 lakh sq. ft. of Grade-A office spaces, over 1.5 kilometres of high-street retail, a 5+ acre of District Park which has a 30,000 sq. ft. Riviera waterfront with multi-cuisine dining experiences, and a 1.2 lakh sq. ft. lifestyle club focused on health, wellness and recreation.

Commenting on the recognition, Ashish Raheja, MD & CEO, Raheja Universal, said:

"This recognition is a testament to the vision and commitment that have shaped Raheja District into one of Navi Mumbai's most ambitious integrated developments. At Raheja Universal, we believe that modern urban living extends beyond residences and requires a well-planned ecosystem that seamlessly brings together work, leisure, wellness and community experiences. We are honoured to receive this recognition from the Times Real Estate Conclave & Icons platform."

For decades, Raheja Universal has been at the forefront of creating landmark developments across Mumbai. This recognition not only underscores the company's continued focus on delivering developments that respond to the changing needs of urban residents but also contributes to the growth of future-ready cities.

About Raheja Universal:

Raheja Universal is a leading Indian real estate development company with a legacy rooted in excellence, innovation, and long-term value creation. Since its inception in 1986, the company has evolved into a distinct and trusted brand known for pioneering concepts, contemporary design, and world-class construction standards across residential, commercial, industrial, and mixed-use developments. Guided by a forward-looking vision and a commitment to quality, Raheja Universal consistently anticipates market trends, raises industry benchmarks, and creates high-value real estate assets that enhance urban landscapes and enrich communities.

For more information, please visit: https://www.rahejauniversal.com/