Rainbow Children's Hospital, India, partners with the Ministry of Health, Zanzibar, to enhance pediatric healthcare

HYDERABAD, India, Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rainbow Children's Hospital, a leading pediatric healthcare institution based in India, proudly announces the signing of a landmark agreement with the Ministry of Health, Zanzibar. This collaboration marks a significant milestone, positioning Rainbow Children's Hospital as the exclusive pediatric facility amongst the very few hospitals internationally to forge this partnership with the Ministry of Health in Zanzibar.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), signed on the 29th of December 2023, at the Ministry of Health office on Motor Road, Zanzibar, underscores a pivotal initiative aimed at extending specialized healthcare services to the children of Zanzibar. The agreement is tailored to facilitate patient referrals for cases that require specialized medical attention not presently available in Zanzibar.

Mr. Toshan Singh, General Manager – International Marketing, Rainbow Children's Hospital, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "We are honored to be the sole pediatric hospital from India to join hands with the Ministry of Health in Zanzibar. This partnership reaffirms our commitment to extending quality healthcare beyond borders."

Under this one-year contract, Rainbow Children's Hospital will conduct Outpatient (OPD) services and surgical camps within Zanzibar. These initiatives aim to address critical healthcare needs and provide specialized care, particularly in pediatric cases that demand expert attention.

The MoU was formally executed by the esteemed dignitaries, Dr. Amour S Mohammed, Principal Secretary of Ministry of Health, Zanzibar, Ms. Shuhaa Nassor Ali, State Attorney, Ministry of Justice & Constitution Affairs and Mr. Toshan Singh, General Manager - International Marketing, Rainbow Children's Hospital.

This collaborative effort aligns with Rainbow Children's Hospital's dedication to advancing pediatric healthcare globally and highlights its commitment to providing comprehensive and specialized medical care to children, regardless of geographical boundaries.

