Rainbow Children's Hospital Launches 100-bed hospital at Sarjapur Road, Bengaluru

BENGALURU, India, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rainbow Children's Medicare Limited (RCML), popularly known as Rainbow Children's Hospital, India's leading Pediatric multi-specialty hospital chain announces the launch of its new state-of-the-art 100-bed spoke hospital at Sarjapur Road, Bengaluru.

Left to Right: Mr. Sanjeev Sukumaran (COO), Dr. Ramesh Kancharla (CMD, Rainbow Group), and Mr. Nithyananda P (Regional Head-Operations) Bengaluru at the launch of the Rainbow Children's Hospital in Sarjapur Road

The Sarjapur Road region is an affluent residential and commercial area in South East Bengaluru. It is a popular rapidly developing locality, well connected to established technology parks and corporate offices in Whitefield, Electronic City and Marathahalli areas. The region serves as the preferred residential location for the young affluent IT crowd of South Bengaluru.

This is Rainbow Children's Hospital's 4th pediatric multi-specialty hospital with integrated perinatal care in Bengaluru. With this development, the company is further strengthening its presence in Bengaluru, reaching a cumulative bed strength of 452 beds in Bengaluru.

The hospital on Sarjapur Road is designed to be a significant spoke hospital, playing a crucial role in Rainbow's network in Bengaluru. This hospital is proposed to provide comprehensive Pediatric and obstetric care services, which include 24X7 consultant-led emergency care in pediatrics and obstetrics, out-patient services and level 3 Neonatal and Pediatric intensive care services. The hospital will complement the services offered at the Hub hospital at Marathahalli.

RCML is tirelessly enhancing its services to meet its objective of providing quality pediatric healthcare. With the addition of the hospital at Sarjapur Road, the company has commissioned 295 beds across Hyderabad and Bengaluru, of the 1,000 beds that were envisaged in the business plan and guided during the IPO. This demonstrates the company's ability to execute projects on time and the company is committed to execute and commence the remaining beds/projects on time.

Commenting on the development, Dr. Ramesh Kancharla, Chairman and Managing Director, Rainbow Children's Medicare Limited (RCML) said, "With the addition of our 4th hospital, in Bengaluru, at Sarjapur Road, Rainbow Children's hospital has strengthened its presence in Bengaluru. In keeping with the brand ethos, the facility has been designed with child centric environment and soothing interiors to make it appealing to children. This hospital will further augment our hub and spoke model to provide wider coverage, better access and offer superior care for children and women in the city."

About Rainbow Children's Hospital:

Rainbow network comprises of 18 hospitals and 3 clinics across 6 cities, with a total bed capacity of 1,795 beds. Our Pediatric services under 'Rainbow Children's Hospital' include newborn and pediatric intensive care, pediatric multi-specialty services, pediatric quaternary care (including organ transplantation); whereas our women care services under 'Birthright by Rainbow' offers perinatal care services which includes normal and complex obstetric care, multi-disciplinary fetal care, perinatal genetic and fertility care along with gynecology services.

Rainbow Children's hospital built on strong fundamentals of multi-disciplinary approach with a full-time consultant led clinical service along with 24/7 commitment in a child centric environment. The company follows a hub-and-spoke operating model where the hub hospital provides comprehensive outpatient, inpatient care, with a focus on tertiary and quaternary services and the spokes provide primary, secondary and emergency care in pediatrics and obstetrics, large outpatient services and comprehensive obstetrics, pediatric and level 3 NICU services. This model is successfully operational at Hyderabad and is gaining traction in Bengaluru. The endeavor is to replicate this approach in Chennai and across the National Capital Region. Subsequently, Rainbow intends to expand into tier-2 cities of Southern India.

Rainbow embraces a unique doctor engagement model, where doctors work exclusively on a full-time, retainer basis. The doctors work in teams and have 24/7 commitment, which is particularly important for children's emergency, neonatal, pediatric intensive care services and to support pediatric retrieval services. The Company also operates the country's largest pediatric DNB training programme in private healthcare, offering post graduate residential DNB and fellowship programme.

