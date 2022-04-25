Rajmohan Krishnan, founder of Entrust Family Office pens his first book, 'Wise Wealth'

As the world faces increasingly complex challenges on multiple fronts, the concept of wise wealth has never been more important. Wise Wealth offers a remarkable framework for a holistic outlook towards wealth, including its equitable distribution. Mr Krishnan's book is a gateway to the conversations and ideas surrounding wealth and the journey of notable people who have fostered philanthropic values and put them into practice through their hard work. The book highlights the thoughts and legacies of some of India's most illustrious individuals who are dedicated to actualising their vision of a better tomorrow.

Commenting on his authorial debut, Rajmohan Krishnan, Founder & MD, Entrust Family Office said, "I am extremely happy and excited to have launched my very first book on a topic that has been very close to my heart. Wise Wealth is a philosophy that I strongly believe in and is a cornerstone principle at Entrust Family Office. In my more than two-decade-long journey in the world of finance and wealth management, I have come across a vast number of eminent personalities who have believed in the concept of wise wealth and its potential to empower the world. And throughout my interactions, I understood why it is a philosophy we must adopt urgently. Hence, through this book, I hope to universalise the concept of wise wealth. I am extremely grateful to all those who gave me their time and agreed to be interviewed for this book and I hope that people can draw from my explorations and writings in Wise Wealth."

Mr Nandan Nilikeni, Co-Founder and Chairman of Infosys Technologies Limited who has contributed to the foreword for Wise Wealth further stated, "Our world today is at a critical juncture. From climate change and poverty, to geopolitical instability and the aftermath of the pandemic, we face myriad challenges. In the face of it all, wealth should be able to go beyond profits and consumption; it must bring lasting, positive transformation to the world and the lives of billions. This is where the philosophy of Wise Wealth, as espoused in Rajmohan's book, comes into play. The book has been distilled from the collective wisdom of stalwarts who are leading wisely wealthy lives. We believe it is an important contribution to the discourse surrounding wealth, which is much needed today."

The book is now available on amazon: https://www.amazon.in/Wise-Wealth-Rajmohan-Krishnan/dp/9391165737

About the Author:

Rajmohan Krishnan (a.k.a Raj) leads the team of Entrustians' with his relationship-centric service mindset and uncompromising professionalism, which has established Entrust as a pioneer in the pure breed Family Office space. As a Family Business expert, he has a deep understanding of the financial services industry and over two decades of advisory experience across a wide spectrum of areas: Business Succession, Estate Planning, Real Estate and Social Enterprises Investments etc.

Raj is an avid golfer and a devoted art enthusiast. He is a keen promoter of Indian classical music and has founded Ekatvam, under the Nada Veda Mitram Charitable Trust, an initiative to support upcoming musicians and elderly care.

Author's Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/rajmohankrishnan/

Image: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1803457/Wise_Wealth.jpg

SOURCE Rajmohan Krishnan