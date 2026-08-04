Rakhi Bazaar Shares New Insights into How Indians are Choosing Rakhi Gifts in 2026

NEW DELHI, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rakhi Bazaar, a leading online shopping platform for rakhis and Rakhi gifts, presents a concise report on rakhi gifting trends. By analyzing responses from more than 1000 users online, it presents its report and highlights the major changes in gifting ideas for Rakhi. The rakhi gifting market in 2026 is driven by tech gifts, evil eyes, and personalized gifting options.

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According to the company's latest shopping insights, demand for tech gifts, wellness hampers, and personalized Rakhi hampers has increased by 65% compared to the previous festive season. The major shift shows how consumer expectations and gifting habits are changing with time.

For many years, sweets, dry fruits, and traditional rakhi gift hampers dominated the celebration. Today, a sister doesn't just scroll through digital platforms to buy online rakhi for brother; they are searching for something that adds value, emotions, and overall worth to each delivery. They use AI recommendations before adding anything to their shopping list.

The report also highlights that digital shoppers, especially millennials and Gen Z, are moving beyond conventional gifting. They choose products and rakhi gift ideas that align with their siblings' unique personalities and lifestyles.

"Having been in the market for more than 10 years, we have witnessed major changes in consumer preferences. Today, we are working with more advanced, more discerning, and AI-influenced audiences. That's why we move with data, not word of mouth. We conducted the survey to better understand consumer behaviour and their preferences before adding Rakhi gifts on our platforms," said Deelip Kumar, CEO of Rakhi Bazaar.

He further added that "My team has thoroughly studied the market and prepared the collection. We have added designer rakhis, kids' rakhis, Evil Eye Rakhis, hampers, spiritual rakhis, and more personalized gifting options on our platform. Each rakhi gift hampers are thoughtfully designed and displayed on our platform."

Tech Gifts and Personalised Hampers Lead the Way

The Rakhi Bazaar Trend Report highlights gift ideas consumers prefer when they send rakhi to USA from India. Some of them include wireless earbuds, smartwatches, Bluetooth speakers, wellness products, grooming gadgets, customised mugs, engraved accessories, premium chocolate hampers, and personalised gift boxes. These are among the fastest-growing gifting categories this festive season.

The company reported that the combination of traditional Rakhis with modern lifestyle gift products is in demand. The combination highlights the touch of modernization to the cultural values of Indian society. Consumers also prefer personalized handwritten notes, wellness essentials, premium accessories, and gourmet treats to create more memorable gifting experiences.

Younger buyers spend more time researching online before making a purchase. Instead of adding items at random, the company focuses on consumer preferences and combines multiple products into a single festive package. As Raksha Bandhan approaches, Rakhi Bazaar is ready with its products and thoroughly analysing the market, making updates from time to time.

About Rakhi Bazaar

Rakhi Bazaar is one of the leading digital platforms dedicated to Raksha Bandhan. It offers a huge collection of Rakhi, Rakhi gifts, and festive combos for customers. With this platform, customers can send Rakhi across the globe with free shipping. With keen attention to the website's technical aspects, functionality, and overall design, it ensures users have a smooth experience when buying online rakhi for Brothers and siblings.

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