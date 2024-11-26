Raniwala 1881 Introduces Raas A/W 2024-25 Collection: The Legacy of Stories

JAIPUR, India, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Raniwala 1881 unveils its much-anticipated Raas A/W 2024–25 Collection, a true celebration of:

This carefully crafted collection pays homage to family history, while honoring the bride's journey, creating an emotional connection that transcends generations.

Raas is a fusion of tradition and modernity, where the artistry of Jaipur's finest karigars intertwines with the bride's essence. Every piece, from the stunning polki necklaces to the intricately designed earrings, tells a story — a story of resilience, love, and family that spans generations.

For the modern bride, Raas is not just jewellery; it's an heirloom in the making. The pieces, crafted with meticulous care and love, are intended to be passed down, becoming part of the family's legacy for future generations. With each jewel, she is not only embracing her own story but also honoring those who came before her, creating new memories while holding on to cherished ones.

A Legacy of Stories

Abhishek Raniwala, Co-founder & Creative Director of Raniwala 1881, shares, "In every piece from the Raas collection, we've poured not just our artistry but our respect for tradition. Jewellery has always been about more than adornment; it's about preserving stories, values, and emotions. This collection celebrates the spirit of every bride who carries her family's legacy into the future."

The Raas collection captures a journey of love, history, and family — where each piece is more than an accessory; it's a piece of history, a part of a narrative that stretches across generations.

About Raniwala 1881

For over a century, Raniwala 1881 has been a name synonymous with luxury, artistry, and craftsmanship. Based in Jaipur, the brand continues to honor the rich heritage of India's jewellery-making traditions while embracing contemporary design, to create pieces that resonate with today's brides. The Raas collection is a testament to this philosophy, seamlessly blending heritage and modern aesthetics to craft jewellery that weaves timeless stories for generations.

Raas A/W 2024–25 Collection by Raniwala 1881 — because every bride deserves to wear her story.

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KSqVXt8XQ9s