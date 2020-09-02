Ranveer Singh Launches Online Education App: Eduauraa

In India, 85% of people earn below 8 lakhs a year, yet private school expenses of a single child have risen from INR 55,000 in 2005 to INR 1,25,000 in 2015. Limited access to good education in India has led to a surge in tuition culture, with tuitions accounting for 15% of the total expenditure on private education and about 11-12% of the average family income is dedicated to tuitions. These factors contribute towards making education a privilege and not a right. However, Eduauraa aims to close this gap by providing the best quality education at affordable rates for students of class 6 to 10 in 4 subjects - Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry and Biology .

The Indian youth ranked second last among the 73 countries that participated in the Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA). Eduauraa aspires to change this statistic by giving access to the superior learning tools within their app to every child so they can easily understand and absorb concepts. A team of teachers from India's top 10 schools, Subject Matter Experts, visualizers, animators, editors and directors help create an engaging learning experience so every child now gets a level playing field.

Ranveer Singh, Brand Ambassador of Eduauraa, commented , "When Akanksha told me about Eduauraa and their vision to democratize education, it resonated with me. Eduauraa will allow every child in this country to create their own destiny and shine. The right education for every child in India will help them shatter glass ceilings and fulfil their aspirations. I am excited to be part of this journey and I wish Eduauraa all the very best in their mission."

Akanksha Chaturvedi, Founder and CEO of Eduauraa commented , "India currently ranks 112th out of 188 countries on the global education index. This is a ranking that speaks volumes about the accessibility of quality education in our country. My aim with Eduauraa is to be instrumental in changing our current global education ranking. With the onset of digitalisation in our country, we saw a sizable shift in pricing of services or products but even after learning modified to E-learning, the pricing element was the key problem. When I started analysing this, one question that I kept asking was if OTT platforms can provide accessible entertainment at INR 999/- a year why can't education do the same? And today with Eduauraa, we have democratised education and E-learning in India. We are also extremely excited to have Ranveer Singh as our brand ambassador. His vibrant personality resonates with our young and passionate brand ethos."

Primary features of Eduauraa:

Customized to syllabus for ICSE + CBSE + 7 state boards - Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu to Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

Convenient user interface with a built-in navigation system, aided by a voice search feature

Content design- Video lectures with 2D/3D & alpha animations, images and real-life examples

Value added services- Mind-maps for diagrammatic representation and revision, MCQ's, e-books, passed papers, objective & subjective test papers

Eduauraa Proficiency Quotient to analyze a student's progress

Eduauraa Assistant for easy study scheduling

EPQ for self- evaluation in the app:

Eduauraa uses technology for evaluation analytics so students are provided with detailed insights into learner's progress during the course:

Adaptive tests

The difficulty of the test is determined by the students' performance such that it will get harder or easier following a correct or incorrect answer respectively.

Knowledge tests

Eduauraa's AI uses answers to assess user knowledge levels on a specific topic, allowing for active and engaging participation

Eduauraa offers 3 levels of subscription packages:

Base video pack subscription - INR 999/- per year (introductory offer)

Includes annual subscription to Eduauraa and Zee5 premium



6000+ hours of video content made by India's top teachers (download enabled)

top teachers (download enabled)

2D/3D & alpha animations in each video



Eduauraa Assistant

VAS pack subscription- INR 1999/- per year

Includes all Value-Added Services materials like- e-books, test papers, mind maps and past papers



Eduauraa Proficiency Quotient (EPQ)



Eduauraa Assistant

All inclusive subscription - INR 2499/ - per year (introductory offer)

All access to Eduauraa content + Zee5 premium + VAS services

The app also offers a free guest user version, enabling access to limited sample content for an unlimited time span. Eduauraa's immersive learning experience is built so that every student in India has access to the best education at any time.

Watch the Eduauraa brand film : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1cNt5_g8Up5fTYRSpxXtM9wPOi6MAvJNf/view?usp=sharing

Download the Eduauraa app here now:

Play Store: bit.ly/34Mkghx

App Store: apple.co/316KCIN

About ZEE5:

ZEE5 is the digital entertainment destination launched by Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL), a global Media and Entertainment powerhouse. With content across 12 languages like English, Hindi, Bengali, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, Oriya, Bhojpuri, Gujarati & Punjabi, ZEE5 is home to 1.25 lakh hours of On Demand Content and 100+ live TV channels. The platform brings together the best of Originals, Indian and International Movies and TV Shows, Music, Kids content, Cineplays, Live TV and Health and Lifestyle content all in one single destination. ZEE5 offers ground breaking features like 11 navigational languages, content download option, seamless video playback and Voice Search.

