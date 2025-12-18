Rapidise Unveils 'RISE Modules & Edge AI Box'

Empowering Global OEMs with Next-Generation Modular Innovation

NEW DELHI and AHMEDABAD, India, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rapidise, a leading India-based Original Design Manufacturer (ODM) driving next-generation innovation in Camera Systems, Vision AI, Edge Computing and scalable engineering solutions, showcased its RISE Modules and Edge AI Box at the Indian Mobile Congress (IMC) 2025.

Built on Qualcomm's cutting-edge SoC platforms, the RISE Module enables OEMs, system integrators, and solution providers to significantly reduce time-to-market while creating smarter, connected, and future-ready devices.

Our CEO, Brijesh Kamani, and CBO, Ashish Chinthal, unveil the RISE modules. RISE Module Product Portfolio

Engineering IP Advantage and Modular Scalability

Rapidise's ready-to-use engineering IPs - spanning reference-design-ready hardware for AI cameras, Dash cameras, IP cameras, and Edge AI Boxes - are built on Qualcomm's QCS 6125, SM 6225, QCS 5430, QCS 6490, and QCS 8550 series. These platforms serve as the technology backbone for rapid product realization. The module-based, pin-to-pin upgradable architecture allows seamless performance transitions from (3.5 TOPS to 12 TOPS). This ensures long-term lifecycle sustainability (10+ years), strong scalability, and reduced total cost of ownership.

Driving Faster Innovation

Rapidise functions as a strategic accelerator for rapid prototyping and production, streamlining the entire ODM value chain - from concept to commercialization. Its plug-and-play modularity and pre-validated reference designs remove design friction, enabling partners to deliver differentiated, AI-powered products across security, consumer electronics, healthcare, automotive, and Industry 4.0 ecosystems.

Leadership Insights

"With Rapidise, we are redefining how modular innovation drives value in the connected ecosystem. Our goal is to empower OEMs to innovate faster and scale smarter, without reinventing their hardware foundations."

— Brijesh Kamani, CEO & MD, Rapidise

"Our 'Made-in-India' RISE portfolio is engineered to unlock the power of Qualcomm's advanced SoCs, enabling white-label-ready Vision AI solutions that support rapid market expansion and sustainable product growth."

— Ashish Chinthal, CBO, Rapidise

"By engineering the RISE X, Y, and Z series on Qualcomm's high-performance platforms, we've built a versatile foundation for AI-driven products that blend performance with energy efficiency—future-proofed for the next decade of intelligent devices."

— Sheshadri Joshi, VP – Hardware Engineering, Rapidise

"Qualcomm is proud to collaborate with Rapidise in powering their module platforms and product solutions with our advanced SoC technologies. This partnership reflects our shared commitment to accelerating intelligent-edge innovation and enabling scalable, AI-driven solutions for OEMs across industries. It underscores Qualcomm's dedication to fostering cutting-edge design and engineering excellence in India."

— Manmeet Singh, Senior Director & India Business Head – Automotive, Connectivity, Broadband & IoT, Qualcomm India

About Rapidise

Headquartered in India with a global footprint across the US, EU, and APAC, Rapidise provides end-to-end ODM services covering design, prototyping, certification, manufacturing, and lifecycle support. With a 700+ strong team of R&D engineers and production specialists, Rapidise excels in delivering cutting-edge electronics, embedded software, AI, and cloud solutions. Rapidise continues to be a catalyst for AI-powered, scalable hardware ecosystems that enable brands to accelerate innovation and achieve sustainable market success.

