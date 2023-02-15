Rapyder celebrates 6 years of excellence and growth in digital transformation and managed services markets

All set to achieve 17x growth, and increase headcount to 500+ while establishing itself as a 'Great Place To Work' by the end of 2023

BANGALORE, India, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rapyder Cloud Services and Solutions, an emerging leader in the cloud-tech space and an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner of the Year 2021 and Migration Success Partner of the Year – 2022, along with being a Microsoft Silver Partner, celebrated its 6th anniversary recently. Over the past six years, the organization has gained an impressive track record of supporting businesses in the journey of digital transformation, and cloud migration, besides delivering managed services. It is now looking forward to further pushing boundaries and expanding its offering portfolio. Rapyder is set to achieve 17x growth and increase headcount to more than 500 while becoming a 'Great Place To Work' by the end of 2023.

Rapyder has excelled in cloud technology and grown to offer a suite of services such as applications and infrastructure migrations, cloud consulting, architecture services, DevOps, and Managed Services. Rapyder continues to build on its technological capabilities to serve its rapidly growing customers in the space. Since the beginning, Rapyder has achieved 158 Certifications, with over 8400 VMs managed and more than 5,000 VMs launched and migrated across these years. The organization today, has more than 163+ Managed Service Clients with a 200% growth in its employee count.

Amit Gupta, CEO and Co-founder, Rapyder Cloud Solutions, remarked, "As we celebrate our 6th anniversary this year, we acknowledge the hard work, passion, and dedication of our team members through this glorious journey. The past period has been both a great learning experience and fast growth. Yes, we have come a long way from 2017 when we started off with a 5-member team and now are 280+ team members today. Our hearts are filled with gratitude as we look forward to serving customers exceptionally through the application of our constantly perfected solutions and processes."

Rapyder's constant focus and efforts in achieving technological expertise and service excellence have led to it receiving several recognitions and achievements. The organization recently achieved AWS Managed Service Provider Partner Program. Earlier, it also won the AWS Migration & Modernization Competency.

Rapyder's rapid growth reflects robust business and financial performance year-on-year, in addition to maintaining a high customer retention rate. Its proven track record further reinforces the organization's commitment to its customers and the innovation and creativity brought to them by the expert team at Rapyder. Rapyder's clientele is spread across education, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, financial services, and other industry verticals.

About Rapyder

Rapyder is an agile, innovative born-in-the-cloud company that makes Cloud work for you. With a young, passionate team and expertise in Cloud Computing Solutions, Big Data, Marketing & Commerce, DevOps, and Managed Services, Rapyder is the leading provider of Strategic Cloud Consulting. With partnership with AWS and Microsoft, solutions provided by Rapyder are seamless, secure, and scalable. Rapyder was awarded AWS Consulting Partner of the Year 2021 and AWS Migration Success Partner of the Year 2022, India for its exceptional contributions towards its customers and now it is also a Microsoft Silver Partner.

With headquarters in Bangalore and sales & support offices in New Delhi and Mumbai, Rapyder provides optimal technology solutions to reduce costs, streamline business processes and gain business advantages for its customers. Along with providing 24*7 support and monitoring for the services, Rapyder has 100% AWS-certified cloud engineers who work seamlessly to make the cloud a business benefit for customers.

In its journey of being a premium cloud service provider, Rapyder has successfully gained 392+ satisfied customers, 300+ cloud deployments, and 163+ managed services clients across working sectors. Rapyder is an ISO/IEC 27001-2013 certified organization and recently achieved AWS audited Microsoft Workloads Competency.

