RARE WWII LUFTWAFFE AIRCRAFT TO SELL IN GLOBAL OFFERING OF PRIVATE COLLECTORS LIQUIDATION

SALE INCLUDES STORIED GERMAN MESSERSCHMITT 109, E1 -WHICH DOCUMENTS DOWNED BRITISH RAF SPITFIRE AS "FIRST KILL" -AUGUST 10TH 1940 AND ANOTHER OVER ENGLAND, SEPTEMBER 10TH 1940.

GERMAN ACE PILOT HANS-JOACHIM MARSEILLE -LATER BELLY LANDS IN CALAIS-MARCK FRANCE. OTHER CAMPAIGN PROVENANCE INCLUDES ADDITIONAL COMBAT MISSIONS AND 2ND CRASH LANDING ON RUSSIAN FRONT-LINE. 2ND AUGUST 1942.

DALLAS, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Two extremely rare and valuable historical military Aircraft are being offered on a bid submission basis and are to be sold out of an Australian owned private collection in a global tender.

The immaculately restored and kept Messerschmitt 109 E1 W.NR 3579 and HISPANO HA -1112 – M4L BUCHON 'RED 11' are unique as they are rare and each are sold with fully documented, verifiable history and restoration records.

The BUCHON was the star aircraft used in the filming of the 1968 Film -Battle of Britain and was flown by German Luftwaffe Ace pilot Adolf Galland in the movie.

The Messerschmitt ME 109 is widely regarded as one of the most significant surviving fighter aircraft of the Second World War. It is believed that only two or three original German-built ME 109s remain today, and this aircraft is among that exceptionally rare group. The vast majority of these iconic fighters were destroyed during wartime operations or subsequently lost, making surviving examples of this caliber extraordinarily scarce.

This aircraft possesses extensive and historically important wartime combat provenance, representing a tangible link to one of the most consequential periods in aviation history. It is a unique and irreplaceable example of World War II heritage.

The aircraft has undergone comprehensive restoration of the highest standard of authenticity and preservation. The airframe has been fully restored and maintained in flying configuration, and its original Daimler-Benz engine, has undergone specialist refurbishment in Germany and will shortly be reinstalled. The aircraft is expected to return to full flying status subject to the applicable inspections, certifications and regulatory requirements. The restoration and preservation work completed to date positions the aircraft as one of the very few surviving Messerschmitt ME 109s capable of returning to operational flight, distinguishing it from any museum held warbird and further enhancing its rarity, historical significance and collector appeal.

Digital Books:

Messerschmitt 109 E1 W.NR 3579

Hispano HA-1112-M4L Buchon Red 11

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These Aircraft are likely two of the most storied and well documented aircraft of their kind available on the open market today. They are available in combined or separate transactions. The bid and sale process is being handled by Icon Global Private Client Services, in Dallas Texas USA.

Icon Global is renowned for its marketing and sales of unique real estate globally.

Icon's Bernard Uechtritz stated, "throughout our continued growth and accomplishments within unique and exclusive property sales, we are often approached to help privately place and transact through our global network some pretty incredible and unique personal property and oftentimes incredible collections of non-realty items including art, vehicles, aircraft and other non-real estate items. As a kid who grew up in Papua New Guinea with a passion for finding and collecting weapons and relics of military vehicles and aircraft of the Japanese, Australian and American conflict in the Pacific, the opportunity to place these two incredibly important and historic aircraft is both fun and important to me. Icon private client services was formalized to facilitate exactly this as an additional service to our main body of work and clientele."