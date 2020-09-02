Ratan Tata, Anand Mahindra and Narayana Murthy bestowed lifetime achievement awards by WDA first edition

NEW DELHI, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In a first-of-its-kind virtual summit, World Digital Awards announced its first edition awardees in India, ratified by the premier accrediting agency in the world, IAA on 1st September. Ratan Tata , Anand Mahindra, Mukesh Ambani and NR Narayana Murthy were conferred the Lifetime Achievement Awards, whereas Special Recognition Awards were conferred for immense contribution in their fields - Eminent Psychologist Dr Jawahar Surisetti for social good through education; Debjani Ghosh (President Nasscom) for Tech; Michelin Star Chef Vikas Khanna for Humanitarian aid; Actor Sonu Sood for excellent social service during pandemic; Vijay Shekhar Sharma of PayTM for promoting entrepreneurship; Ritesh Agrawal of OYO for entrepreneurial excellence and Ashok Kataria for excellence in Infrastructure domain.

On 1st September, the World Digital Awards first edition in India announced from 11 am onwards on all social media platforms with one awardee being announced every 10 minutes. The ratification of these awards were done after a rigorous process. There were Lifetime Awards, Special Recognition and then category specific awards for Education, Healthcare and Startups. The rigorous process took a period of 45 days after which the list of 38 awardees was finalised .

The list is like as follows :

WDA Lifetime Achievement Awards:

Shri Ratan Tata - Chairman Emeritus, TATA Sons Shri NR Narayana Murthy - Chairman Emeritus, Infosys Shri Mukesh Ambani - CMD, Reliance Industries Limited Shri Anand Mahindra - Chairman, Mahindra Group

WDA Special Recognition Awards :

Dr Jawahar Surisetti - Eminent Psychologist for education of disadvantaged Chef Vikas Khanna - Michelin Star Chef for humanitarian aid Shri Sonu Sood - Bollywood Actor for positive social impact during COVID Shri Vijay Shekhar Sharma - PayTM for promoting entrepreneurship Ms Debjani Ghosh - President NASSCOM for promoting technology Shri Ritesh Agrawal - OYO for entrepreneurial excellence Shri Ashok M Katariya - Chairman Ashoka Buildcon for infrastructure development

WDA Education Awards : (Not in any order)

Prof Sugata Mitra - Professor, Newcastle University Ashoka University Velammal Educational Trust Ms Roshni Nadar Malhotra - Trustee of Shiv Nadar Foundation Harappa Education Prof V Ramgopal Rao - Director IIT Delhi Prof SB Mujumdar - Chancellor, Symbiosis International University Dr Jagdish Gandhi - Founder Manager, CMS Shri Ronnie Screwvala - Chairman UPGRAD Prof Achyut Samanta - Founder, KIIT University

WDA Healthcare Awards (Not in any order)

Shri Mohandas Pai - Group Advisor, Manipal Group Dr Devi Shetty - Founder, Narayana Health Dr Kiran Mazumdar Shaw - CMD Biocon Dr Balram Bhargava - DG, ICMR Dr Harsh Vardhan - Chair, WHO Executive Board Dr Randeep Guleria - Director AIIMS Delhi Cure.fit Medlife

WDA Startup Awards (Not in any order)

Byju's Shri Roman Saini - Co-founder Unacademy Dr Ramanan Ramanathan - MD, Atal Innovation Mission Swiggy Udaan -B2B buying for retailers Yourstory INC42 TVF - Online Media Network PhonePe

These awards were announced online and marked the beginning of a new era in digital awards with an eclectic mix of industry stalwarts, real life heroes and entrepreneurs. World Digital Awards announced its next edition of awards in December; the dates of which will be announced soon.

